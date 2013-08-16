New Member Only Discount Website Premier Sport, Pleased to Offer Great Deals Saucony Footwear

Laindon, Essex -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- Saucony is one of the oldest running shoe brands and well-known for some of the last century’s most iconic running shoes, they are recognized as industry pioneers for the technology and aesthetic appeal of the running shoes they produce. Premier Sport is a member only discount site and pleased to stock Saucony trainers at heavily discounted, outlet like prices.



The Premier Sport business model is to offer their members big savings on high quality designer sportswear. Branded Stocks EU LTD. developed the concept. The company, Branded Stocks EU LTD is a well-established distributor and manufacturer of apparel and footwear that has more than 20 years’ experience in the sportswear industry.



Due to the sites business model and purchasing power of its parent company, Premier Sport can offer big savings on sports apparel and footwear from most major sports brands. Brands stocked on the Premier Sport website and available to members include Adidas, Vans and Nike.



Premier Sport is actually an official Nike clearance partner, they say on the site “we have unique access to discount Nike trainers, apparel, luggage and sporting equipment. We believe our selection Nike clearance product is unrivalled in the marketplace today covering menswear, womenswear, boys and girls; our team sources only the best quality products and we strictly filter the product that is offered to our valued consumers so you benefit from great product at great prices year-round.”



To shop at http://www.premiersport.co.uk you will have to register and become a member but it is worth taking a few minutes to do this because once you have registered you will have exclusive access unbelievably good value deals. Premier sport say that they will never share or sell any of their member’s details with any third parties http://www.premiersport.co.uk/terms-conditions#privacypolicy.



You can pay for your shopping at http://www.premiersport.co.uk using several different mediums, all major credit and debit cards such as Visa, Visa Electron, Solo, Maestro Debit and MasterCard are accepted, so are PayPal payments.