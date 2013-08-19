New Members Only Shopping Site Offers Massive Savings on Big Brand Footwear Like Vans, Nike and Saucony

Laindon, Essex -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- www.premiersport.co.uk is a member only shopping site, becoming a member is free and gives savvy shoppers great savings popular brands of sportswear such as really cheap Saucony Trainers, Vans, Nike, Adidas footwear and clothing.



The Premier Sport website and shopping concept has been created by parent company Branded Stocks EU LTD. Branded Stocks are a UK based global distributor and manufacturer of high profile branded footwear, apparel and equipment. Branded Stocks EU has experienced very fast growth and now has over 20 years of industry experience.



The products available to Premier Sport’s members are very heavily discounted but that does not mean that a members statutory consumer rights are affected in any way or that the company are not focused on providing great service to their members. The website even offers a returns policy details of which can be easily located on www.premiersport.co.uk or by just clicking here. Members personal details will be perfectly safe because Premier Sport say that they will never share, sell or lease their members personal info to any third parties.



As we said above the discounted sportswear available from Premier Sport is available to members only but becoming a member is free and has the added benefit of not having to input your delivery info, etc. every time you want to place an order.



The site have a number of payment options available for their members convenience, they accept all major credit, debit cards such as Visa, Maestro, etc. members can even make payment via their PayPal account.