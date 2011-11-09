New Membership Website Offers Dozens of Internet Marketing Products Every Month

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2011 -- Veteran internet marketers Dennis Becker and Rachel Rofe recently launched ProductDrop.com, a membership website containing dozens of internet marketing products from a variety of authors. The website is geared to business owners who want social media marketing ebooks, WordPress plugins, affiliate marketing plans and other internet marketing products.



Membership for the first 500 subscribers is $37 a month. This gives subscribers unlimited access to all previously added products, as well as those internet marketing products added during the month of their subscription.



“This isn’t your run-of-the-mill PLR or resell rights membership website… not even close,” explained Becker. “Over the years we’ve established relationships with dozens of well-known internet marketers. They’ve given us permission to share their internet marketing ebooks, plugins, webinar recordings and software apps with ProductDrop.com subscribers. These are the very same products they sell on their own websites for $17, $37, $95 or more -- so subscribers are truly getting a no-nonsense deal.”



As of early November 2011 the ProductDrop.com website offered over $2,000 worth of internet marketing products to subscribers. According to Becker, “That’s just the beginning. We’re adding several dozen new products every month. That’s the one constant here… internet marketing advice galore.”



Subscribers will notice that some of the products listed on the site include bonus items not given on the author’s original sales page. “We provided these additional freebies to some of the product listings because we want our subscribers to feel like they’re getting incredible value from the site. They won’t find these bonus items through the author’s site, but they will find them here,” said Becker.



Potential subscribers can see which information products are currently available, but won’t get access to any of them until they pay for a membership. To view those products visit the site at (http://productdrop.com).



About ProductDrop.com

ProductDrop.com is a monthly membership website where emerging and established business owners can find affiliate marketing ebooks, WordPress plugins, recorded webinars and other internet marketing products. The site is run by internet marketers Dennis Becker and Rachel Rofe, who are also co-owners of the Earn 1K a Day private forum.