New Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) Systems Market Is Expected to Reach USD 2,506.1 Million in 2019: Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research "MBR Systems Market by configuration (Sidestream and submerged) for product (Hollow Fiber, Flat Sheet and Multi-tubular systems) in applications (Municipal Waste water and Industrial Waste water) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 - 2019," global MBR systems market was valued at USD 963.8 million in 2012 and is expected to reach 2,506.1 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2013 to 2019.



Browse Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) Systems Market Report With Full TOC at http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/membrane-bioreactor-mbr-market.html



Growing concerns for declining fresh water reserves, rising fresh water demand in several industries accompanied by stringent affluent discharge standards is expected to bolster MBR systems market growth. Furthermore, increased automation in the operational functions of the system and their plummeting prices are expected to augment the overall market growth. Rising awareness in several countries to preserve water and to reduce operational and maintenance cost incurred by using conventional waste water treatment methods is likely to bolster the overall product demand. Key challenges faced by the market participants include fouling of membrane and requirement of skilled labors, which are expected to curb market growth. However, research and development is hopeful to overcome these challenges.



Key applications analyzed in this market include peak municipal waste water treatment and industrial waste water treatment market. Municipal waste water treatment application market held a significant share in the overall market followed by industrial waste water treatment application in 2012. Growing popularity of MBR system applications is likely to boost the product demand over the forecast period. In terms of volume, the municipal waste water treatment application market is likely to grow at a CAGR 21.7% from 2013 to 2019.



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Asia Pacific dominated global MBR systems market in 2012, accounting for more than 39% of the overall market in 2012. Europe followed Asia Pacific that accounted for more than 19% market share in 2012. Rising demand for fresh water in Asia Pacific during the Beijing Olympic Games 2008, Shanghai Expo and Guangzhou Asia Games, 2010 attributed to overall market growth. China and Brazil are some of the countries that are expected to witness a surge in MBR systems demand owing to rise in regulatory interventions. Key market players in this market include GE Zenon, Siemens Water, Kubota, Asahi Kasei, Koch and Toray. GE Zenon dominated MBR systems market in 2012 owing to their global presence and strong distribution network. The report provides an overview of these companies followed by their financial revenue, business strategies, and recent developments.



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This research analyzes and estimates the performance and market of MBR systems in the global scenario, providing detailed trend analysis of the market by geography and comprehensive analysis of companies that are dealing in MBR systems. The report presents a thorough assessment of the strategies followed by different stakeholders by segmenting the MBR market as below:



MBR Systems Market: Application Analysis

- Municipal Wastewater Treatment

- Industrial Wastewater Treatment



MBR Systems Market: Product Segment Analysis

- Hollow Fiber

- Flat Sheet

- Multi-tubular



Browse Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) Systems Market Report With Full TOC at http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/membrane-bioreactor-mbr-market.html



MBR Systems Market: Configuration type Analysis

- Submerged

- Side stream



MBR Systems Market: Regional Analysis

- North America

- Europe

- Asia-Pacific

- Rest of World (RoW)



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