New Memoir-Style Novel Follows Protagonist on Her Journey from Clueless Party Girl to Psychic Research "It" Girl

Ventura, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2013 -- Throughout life, everyone has moments where psychic ability would offer a unique perception to a situation or problem. In the new novel by Linda Morgan, the reality of possessing psychic insight is explored with vivid aplomb. Time out of Mind offers a unique look into the fantastical world of psychic research – a field as precarious as it is insightful.



Synopsis:



When she stumbles upon a renowned local psychic after a wretched breakup, Devon suspects she’s going to be in for some shocks. But never in a million years did she think she was gifted. Her, an average art student with a penchant for bad boys and late night partying, a psychic?



Sure enough, she is soon practicing all kinds of interesting ESP tools including past life regressions and dream recalls.



And just when she thinks she’s got a handle on her newly discovered talents, working with some of the brightest and best in the “industry,” Devon discovers that even ESP doesn’t always reveal what’s to come or whom to trust.



The author hopes readers will both enjoy the unusual journey of this character and also question their own abilities to manage such a journey for themselves.



“What if we were all unwitting owners of a deceptively elusive talent buried within our psyche? Would you be able to handle the newly developed ability to see, quite clearly, beyond your ordinary sensibilities? Or would you crumble under the weight of newfound knowledge that boldly reveals your fellow man’s formally hidden, innermost thoughts?” asks Morgan. “It can be heady stuff.”



Time out of Mind grapples with many issues surrounding extrasensory perception and its impact on the ‘regular’ person. Ultimately, it comes down to how a person uses their powers – for good or for evil. This novel aims to shed some light on each approach.



Since its release, the book has garnered some rave reviews.



“This book takes you to places outside your normal boundaries. I enjoyed the novelty of this unknown world from a very captivating and lively viewpoint. I caught myself laughing out loud at some points. Look forward to the next book in this writer's series,” says Carol, reviewing the book on Amazon.



Km was equally as impressed, adding, Time Out of Mind is a quick read, bound to appeal to fans of coming-of-age stories looking for a new twist to such a popular narrative. Author Linda Morgan immerses the reader in a world of psychics, past lives, soul mates, and the otherwise metaphysical.”



Morgan has also announced that a sequel is in the works. In the meantime, ‘Time out of Mind’ is available now: http://amzn.to/1gYRviT.



For more information, visit: http://lindamorgan.us.



About the Author

Linda Morgan has aspired to be a novelist since she was quite young, and in fact, would doodle in countless books with loopy lines she thought were text long before she could even read or write. Time out of Mind is her first novel and the story will continue in part two of the series, Mind over Matter.