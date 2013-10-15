New Method Reveals How to Lose Lower Belly Fat for Women

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- According to www.FatLossEat.com belly fat is commonly developed when women lead an unhealthy lifestyle, which involves eating too much, without exercising. An unhealthy lifestyle, fatty foods, as well as sedentary life favor the growth of body fat. In women, body fat mostly grows in the belly area, as well as on the tights.



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Belly fat is undesirable, not only because it makes women lose self-confidence, but also because it supposes an increased health risk. Women who have belly fat problems are at a higher risk of being diagnosed with heart disease, high blood pressure and even Alzheimer’s disease.



FatLossEat.com reveals that women with a sedentary lifestyle commonly have high issues with belly fat. Belly fat development is favored by overrating, too. These two elements have to be eliminated from lifestyle by women who want to get rid of belly fat. Moreover, women dealing with this problem realize that a simple diet or workout plan cannot eliminate belly fat easily. This is why FatLossEat.com recommends the Fat Loss Factor. The Fat Loss Factor is the latest weight loss program that promises to help women improve looks and eliminate belly fat fast and easily.



The Fat Loss Factor answers the question how lot lose lower belly fat for women in a complex eBook released by Dr. Charles Livingston. The eBook describes users why belly fat is formed and which is the best way to eliminate this problem forever. Dr. Charles Livingston claims that belly fat can only be eliminated when all toxins have been removed from the body. According to the specialist toxins favor body fat growth, this is why they need to be eliminated before starting a diet to lose weight. Otherwise, FatLossEat.com writes, the whole diet will be in vain.



The Fat Los Factor is described as a very simple to use method of eliminating fat fast and easily. The weight loss plan can be accessed by women from all over the world.