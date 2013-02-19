New Methods Announced for Finding the Perfect Bikini or Board Shorts in a Pinch

Huntington Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2013 -- It can be difficult to find the perfect vacation bathing suit at this time of year when most people are bundling up in jackets and beanies, but it is possible. While it may seem easier to rely on suits from past seasons, no one looks cute in a stretched out snagged swimsuit. Here are some quick tips to finding the best bikini boardshorts in a pinch.



Winter can actually be the perfect time to find a bathing suit, without the high demand, there are better deals. Some of the cutest and most trendy suits can be found during the winter season in the sale section of any store or website. Most clothing stores both online and in the store have sale bins or clearance sections.



Keep an eye out for sale announcements from local surf and swim wear stores. Places like Huntington Beach Surf and Sport often have huge sales throughout the winter season with some of the highest markdowns around. HSS' well-known Sidewalk Sale, which takes place outside their Main Street Location in Huntington Beach, offers price cuts of up to 70% off on women's bathing suits and mens boardshorts. HSS carries well-known brands including Hurley, O'Neill, RVCA, Volcom, Matix, Billabong, Quicksilver, Roxy and more.



Additionally a great alternative for finding cute suits during winter are international online surf shops. Many places in the world are tropical and warm this time of year. Local swim wear businesses in areas such as Australia or South America are home to the best swim suits during the winter season. For both his and her needs, start searching for the perfect suit today.