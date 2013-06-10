New Methods for Understanding and Overcoming Anxiety and Panic at LindenMethodAdvice.com

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- According to the National Institute of Mental Health, more than 40 million people in the United States alone suffer from anxiety in its various manifestations, including panic attacks, obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD), post-traumatic stress, generalized anxiety and phobias. These conditions can make daily life almost unbearable, getting in the way of work, suppressing creativity and adversely affecting relationships. A new website for anxiety sufferers, LindenMethodAdvice.com, aims to expose new methods for understanding and overcoming anxiety and panic that don’t involve medications or extensive talk therapy.



LindenMethodAdvice.com was created by a long-term sufferer of severe OCD with the purpose of helping others identify the causes and symptoms of anxiety early on and avoid the onset of more serious conditions. Typically, people with anxiety are treated with prescription medications or through expensive and time consuming talk therapy. The site offers alternative methods including the Linden Method which has proven to help more than 150,000 people who’ve tried it so far.



As described on www.lindenmethodadvice.com, the Linden Method of treating anxiety differs from others by focusing on the cause of anxiety, an approach that has an immediate effect with permanent results. In fact, research conducted by the National Institute of Mental Health on the causes and perpetuation of anxiety concluded that the subconscious mechanism responsible can be corrected by the principles taught by the Linden Method. It helps people understand why anxiety builds, what their underlying fears are and teaches people to control their thoughts and avoid getting into an anxious state.



Information about the Linden Method on the site is backed up by testimonials from people who have benefited from it and doctors who are recommending it to their patients. One woman said, “I suffered in secret for many years, without anyone knowing why I acted like I did. Now, I feel free to go out and do just about anything I want. This really changed my life.” A man who successfully used the approach is quoted, “I tried everything and I felt hopeless, frustrated, and ill. Then, I discovered the Linden Method and it worked for me.”



