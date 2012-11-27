New Mexico Woman Asserts Leadership Potential with Honest Autobiography

Albuquerque, NM -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2012 -- In her autobiography, New Mexico’s Carmela Chávez proves that hard work and diligence could be her ticket to running for the office of President.



Titled, ‘Bearing It: The Life of a New Mexico Woman’, Chávez begins her life story as the progeny of an indigenous woman from the region of Mexico and a Spaniard who had a child in Santa Fe in 1609. The book chronicles Chávez’s early days and her initial achievements.



“I was all of fifteen when my parish priest dubbed me ‘the first woman president’, explains Chávez.



She continues, “And I was twenty three when my Navajo running mate lost his life before I declared my candidacy for Student President.”



While her hopes of student presidency did not come to fruition, Chávez enjoyed a fifteen year stint as a Harvard-educated New Mexico lawyer before becoming a dedicated caregiver for a quadriplegic woman.



“It was at this point I decided to write my life story. I overcame a lot to feel free to speak out again. I believe that others can benefit from my bold account of the challenges I have faced,” she adds.



Her goal in wanting to be president is to “encourage Americans to care about the health and happiness of everyone and demonstrate it proudly through our personal choices as well as our conduct in the world”.



About the Author: Carmela Chávez

Carmela Chávez is a descendant of Native Americans and the earliest Spanish settlers from New Mexico. When she was a student leader at UNM, she spoke out to advance a range of liberal causes. With a degree from Harvard Law School, she practiced law in New Mexico for 15 years, owning a law office and accepting cases as a public defender, a social security disability advocate and a childrens' advocate. She lives in the Nob Hill neighborhood in Albuquerque, where she assists in the personal care of Mary Ann, a quadriplegic.