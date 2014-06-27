New Mi40 Program by Ifbb Ben Pakulski Launched: Check It Out, How to Build Muscles Quickly with Easy Workouts

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2014 -- Top professional bodybuilder Ben Pakulski, creator of the MI40 fitness training system, is releasing a brand new, more rigorous version of the system called MI40X Xtreme. The new system Is designed to double muscle gains, remodel "weak" body parts and smash plateaus. MI40, which stands for Mass Intentions 40, is a downloadable series of e-manuals, digital videos and audio files. No physical products will be shipped with purchase of the program – when a customer places an order for MI40X, he or she will get instant access to download all product components onto a computer. The format for all manuals, workbooks, checklists and other MI40X materials is Adobe Acrobat PDF, which can be viewed on Mac or PC.



With MI40, Pakulski has laid out the exact system he has used to take his body to the top pro bodybuilding ranks in the world; the same system that has taken "so-so" physiques to pro status; the same system followed by world champions and professional athletes; and the same system responsible for hundreds of regular individuals achieving twice the muscle in half the time.



In the program, Pakulski identifies five training and dietary mistakes that reverse muscle gain:



1.Obsessing over heavier weights instead of increasing time under tension;



2.Training through a limited range of motion due to a lack of biomechanic muscle function and how to fully shorten and lengthen a muscle through its greatest strength curve;



3.Not knowing if "I did enough" or if "I did too much?" — a.k.a. being uncertain if a workout intensity was optimal to elicit hormonal, metabolic and nervous system response to trigger growth;



4.Failure to stimulate maximal testosterone response; and



5.Poor diet that piles on more fat than muscle.



Those who use the MI40X program will experience a new growth spurt utilizing Pakulski's body-remodeling methods –NOS ™ technology, the power of the number forty, his Three-Phase Nutrition system and the revolutionary workout technique "Intentions" in approximately 40 days.



To date, the MI40X training system has transformed the lives of hundreds of regular men and women all over the world.



About Ben Pakulski

Ben Pakulski, a professional bodybuilder, author, public speaker, nutrition coach, celebrity trainer and success coach, is a graduate of the University of Western Ontario, where his areas of study were kinesiology and biomechanics.



Pakulski's passion for health and fitness is second only to his passion for helping others improve their lives. After 14 years actively seeking cutting edge information from the world's leading athletic doctors, coaches, trainers and therapists and applying just about every possible technique on himself, he developed the MI40X system.



