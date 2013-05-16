New Minecraft Servers Listing Website Reaches over 100 Unique Servers This Week

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2013 -- Minecraft Servers , a brand new listing website for Minecraft server owners is quickly gaining popularity. The company now has more than 100 unique servers… and counting, says Minecraft Servers marketing manager Jenny Stevens. “Our list is growing, and at present, we watch over 247 Minecraft Servers like Creeper Eagles.”



The Eagles are a reference to a “creature” in the popular Minecraft game.



Originally released for PC in 2009 followed by a full-version release in 2011, Minecraft is a sandbox “indie game,” where players roam freely throughout a virtually infinite game world, with or without an achievement objective. The game has generally received positive reviews from critics, with players raving about the games adventure elements.



Minecraft offers up ample doses of adventure with its multiplayer function. The multiplayer option is available through player-hosted servers and enables multiple players to co-exist, interact and communicate with one another in a single world. The more visible the server, the greater the number of players attracted to a particular host.



Minecraft Servers provides a highly visible listing to server owners. A basic Minecraft Servers listing is free; however VIP, premium listings are available on a limited basis. The listing, which has 247 servers as of this week, has been featured on the popular “Minecraft Mondays” YouTube show.



“We are home to some of the best Minecraft servers online,” Stevens continues. “Our voting and bidding system connects players to the most popular and largest Minecraft servers available.”



Server owners looking to be included in the Minecraft Server list should visit the Minecraft Servers company website. Minecraft Servers, http://Minecraft-Servers.com , is not affiliated with Minecraft, which is published by Mojang.



