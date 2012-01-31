New Minecraftskins.org Website Offers Variety of Free Premade Character Minecraft Skins for Download

East Syracuse, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2012 -- Players of the highly popular sandbox-building game Minecraft now have a new Website where they can choose and download premade Minecraft skins. The new Minecraftskins.org Website provides a variety of free Minecraft skins with many embodying Star Wars characters.



With its limitless block construction terrain spanning earth, mountain, forest and sea inhabited by both lethal and nonlethal creatures, Minecraft provides the player with a world of their own making that is full of adventure and danger. Players enter a game world terrain that can range from deserts to snowfields with day and night game play. With several different game modes, players encounter non-human creature mobs, animals for food and a host of deadly creatures and environmental dangers.



In Survival Mode of the game, players must hunt for food and avoid life-threatening dangers to skirt death as they gather supplies to survive and build the game world. The creative mode of the game frees the player from most dangers and provides unlimited resources allowing the player to concentrate on building the world.



The for-profit game was designed by veteran game designer Markus Persson, or “Notch” as he is called in the game world. First released in 2009, the popular game has grown to more than 20 million users who have embraced the ability to create customized character skins. “While many players initially designed their own Minecraft skins, many thousands more were looking for premade skins that they could adopt,” said the minecraftskins.org Website founder. “The new Website provides a variety of character Minecraft skins that are already premade.”



Players have the choice of many free downloadable Minecraft skins such as Captain America, Jewish Rabbi, Jewish Businessman and Jewish Ninja Minecraft skins among other. A host of Star Wars character Minecraft skins are also available from the Website including popular characters like Boba Fett, C3PO, Storm Troopers Darth Vader and Obi-Wan Kenobi among others. “The Website provides Minecraft gamers with a wide variety of ways to look and they can look forward to new characters on the Website over time,” said the Website founder. For more information, please visit http://minecraftskins.org/



