New Mini-Game Released for Free 'Marley the Talking Dog' Mobile App

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2013 -- The creators of the popular “Marley the Talking Dog” mobile app have released a new version of the app that includes a mini game to give fans more ways to play with the fun-loving pup.



In the new mini-game – called “Stop The Bees!” – players must protect Marley from the troublesome beeswho are trying to sting him while he enjoys his bone on a beautiful, sunny day. During the game, butterflies occasionally flutter by, and players must avoid tapping on them. In designing the game, the developersought a way to let users have fun while improving their fine motor skills and visual reflexes.



“Marley’s fans have been asking for more opportunities to play with him, so we’re happy to meet their requestsby including ‘Stop the Bees!’ in an updated version of the app,” said Anthony Lai, founder and CEO of TapBlaze, the company that created Marley and a host of other fun, free apps for children and adults alike.



“With the mini-game, we wanted to find a way to let users have fun while also improving their fine motor skills and visual reflexes,” Lai said.Users love playing with Marley. Those who have played Marley the Talking Doghave offered lots of positive feedback:



"I like this game so much.Thank you." - Scarlett S.



"Brilliant. Truly brilliant. Well done." - Elle M.



The updated version of the app, including “Stop The Bees!”, is available to download for free on iPad, iPhone and iPod Touch devices. It will soon be available for Android users.



The original Marley the Talking Dog app has been available since November 2012. Since its release, more than 250,000 users have downloaded the game.



In the game, Marley actually listens to what players say and repeats the words back in his own funny, cute voice.If Marley isn’t entertained, he’ll go to sleep. So players have to interact with Marley by making him dance, catch a bone, sleep and bark.In addition, they can share Marley’s antics with friends by making a video and sharing it with other users via email, Facebook or YouTube.



TapBlaze, the developer of “Marley the Talking Dog” is also responsible for the popular “My Ice Cream Shop”and “My Cake Shop” apps, which has been downloaded by more than 1 million users worldwide.My Ice Cream Shop lets players make tempting treats with hundreds of different ice cream and topping combinations. My Cake Shop allows users to unleash their inner pastry chef by creating literally thousands of different cakes for any occasion.



About TapBlaze

TapBlaze serves as the mobile app development division of Los Angeles-based Lai Systems LLC. TapBlaze is a self-funded, profitable, mobile gaming company started in July 2012; their games in the Android and iOS markets have been installed in more than 1 million devices to date. When asked about the firm, co-founder and CEO Anthony Lai, PhD states, "Our vision is to build an enduring franchise that gamers will still be excited about a decade from now… We strive to develop high-quality apps that our users will find entertaining, fun, and useful. We believe our attention to detail, commitment to customer satisfaction, and expertise in the mobile marketing space will make our apps stand out."



Users agree that the mobile gaming company has certainly hit the mark again with the new game play in Marley the Talking Dog and are excited for more offerings. To learn more about TapBlaze please visit them on the web at http://www.tapblaze.com.