New Mixed Media Book Launched by Altered Upcycling

Lahore, Pakistan -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- Altered Upcycling is a green crafting company that promotes upcycling and green crafting tips, tricks and tutorials. The company has developed several books (all available on Amazon under Mahe Zehra Husain) that teach the reader how to incorporate upcycling and recycling in their everyday lives and especially in their arts and crafts projects.



Recently Altered Upcycling has announced and launch of its latest book called Mixed Media Art Adventures. More and more artists and crafters are joining the mixed media and altered art movement and this book comes at the perfect time to shed some light on the possibility of using upcycled materials in making mixed media and altered art.



This Kindle book focuses on turning scrap paper, dinner napkins and old books into beautiful sheets of mixed media paper. The author describes two techniques in which to do this and both yield varying results each time. The process is not only explained with detailed step-by-step instructions but is also accompanied by lots of pictures and videos making learning the process easy and fun.



The techniques section is followed by 12 beautiful mixed media and altered art projects that use the mixed media art sheets and help the user make everything from jewelry and journals to home décor and art canvases.



Each project is also followed up with more ideas and advice. Most of these projects are easily done with the family and some of them make great projects to do with the kids this summer. Not only will they be able to learn about mixed media art and altered art while creating their own art, they will also learn about recycling and Upcycling.



This is a great resource for art enthusiasts and teachers everywhere.



This book is available for the Kindle in an effort to stop the wastage of paper. Downloading it for the Kindle is very simple and even if you don’t own one you can still get the free e-book download and use Kindle applications for other tablets and PCs. Kindle doesn’t restrict you to its device. You can read the book on any PC machine or tablet with the free Kindle App.



Creating upcycled items with the use of discarded materials is not difficult at all. Altered Upcycling provides lots and lots of inspiration on their website, their blog, and their Facebook page, for free.



Don’t miss the chance to get this downloadable Kindle book. Come and join in the green crafting movement and make much more with less. Save money. Save the Earth. Be Creative.



About the Founder/Author

Mahe Zehra Husain (MZ) is a mathematician by training and an artist by nature. She has completed her Masters in Operations Research from The University of Texas at Austin, works at a software house and plays with her art supplies! She loves to see things in a different light and is an avid altered artist who is constantly looking for ways to upcycle all the trash around her in an attempt to make the world greener one small craft project at a time. Join her on her upcycling adventures at http://www.alteredupcycling.com!



About Altered Upcycling

Media Contact:

Mahe Zehra Husain – Founder Altered Upcycling

Website: http://www.alteredupcycling.com

Email: thecraftycan@gmail.com

Company Location: Lahore, Pakistan



Visit the official website at http://www.alteredupcycling.com/.



Download the book from: http://www.amazon.com/Mixed-Media-Adventures-Crafts-ebook/dp/B00D7JEIL8/ref=cm_cmu_up_thanks_hdr