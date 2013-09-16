New MKV Playing Software from MediaFreeware.com Gains Glowing Reviews

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- MKV is a file format that completely mystifies most computer users when they come across it. It’s a fairly obscure video file format that is relatively rarely used. However it is used often enough that many computer users will download an MKV file at some point. Most of them will become frustrated at their inability to play it and assume the file is corrupted or mislabeled. However MKV playing software does exist.



One MKV related website that is getting a lot of attention at the moment is MediaFreeware.com, a free software company that has received widespread industry acclaim for their new freely available MKV player.



The software is compatible with all MKV videos, whether they have been recorded on a cell phone or produced by a Hollywood studio. The playback is incredibly crisp and clear, with phenomenal audio. The software will extract whatever production values are evident in the original file and reproduce them faithfully, with as much luster as possible.



The video player is also extremely easy to use, with a simple interface that even a complete novice could easily master. All the user has to do is open the MKV file, or drag it into the main window, and it will instantly begin to play. From there, the playback controls are familiar, with the “play”, “pause”, “fast forward” functions operating in exactly the same way as any other piece of video playback software.



A spokesperson for MediaFreeware.com said: “MKV is a file that many people aren’t familiar with, and when they come across MKV files they find themselves unable to open them. It’s actually a fairly rarely used format, so most video playing software doesn’t offer support for it. This can lead to a frustrating situation for the user. Our free MKV player neatly solves that problem. It lets users play any MKV file quickly and easily. Best of all, it’s available completely free with no restrictions or time limits imposed. It’s by far the best free solution for playing MKV video, and comes highly recommended by many video file format experts and advisory bodies.”



About MediaFreeware.com

MediaFreeware.com develops and distributes free media playing software to the public. They provide software that can play a variety of popular file formats.



For more information please visit http://www.MediaFreeware.com