New Mobile App Plans to Turn Social Sharing 'Ripples' Into a Global Splash of Cash for Users

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2013 -- Rippln is a new mobile app powered by an enabling technology that sends social signal waves around the world. This new mobile app is developed on a 14 year old infrastructure responsible for billions of dollars in revenue globally that is driven by audience behavior and incentive based sharing.



Large corporations rely on users' social influence to expand market share and this app opens the door to transparency, allowing users into the profit equation. Using the app, people are able to see how their social graph impacts the marketplace and may participate in revenue sharing models that have not been available until now. This is the first mobile platform built to reward people based upon their social graph.



The platform incorporates gamification design elements described by several industry experts as one of the most important trends in technology today. Gamification involves the application of game design strategies to non-game applications. According to Kleiner Perkins partner and former Electronic Arts executive Bing Gordon, "Gamification is as important as social and mobile." and this app combines all three into a single mobile app.



Rippln describes itself not as a company, but as a movement. According to the company manifesto, "We will not stop until millions of people are being rewarded for their own social graph."



In an interview, Rippln CEO Brian Underwood says he believes that giving people transparency on their social sharing of apps and products uncovers what he calls their ripple value, something that companies has taken advantage of for years. He believes people are looking for something that is fresh and exciting and that will leave a lasting impact. He says Rippln helps people understand the influence they have on a lot of the companies and products they've shared through the years.



Underwood says that today's consumers are more aware than ever of the effects they have on companies market growth. Through their social interactions, he says peoples social graph has been the driving force behind some of the largest corporate expansions in history, and that it's time people started getting rewarded for their connections and influences.



Access to the app is currently available by invitation only. Through the end of May, select few are being offered the opportunity to join the company's inner circle through invite codes that are limited and only available through referrals such as mobilerippleapp.com and others.



Early adopters are required to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) in what company officials say is an attempt to keep control of their highly anticipated launch in 78 countries coming up at the end of May.



After joining, people are given access to the mobile app which installs much like any other mobile app. Once someone has the app installed, they can invite other people into their 'ripple' and watch the 'ripple effect' in real-time as their friends, family and acquaintances invite others. The company projects that within the next 12 months, 20 million people will have the app installed, and within 30 months they expect to see over 200 million installations.



For more information about the Rippln mobile app contact Mr. Tim Dini at (312) 221-8722 or request a Rippln invitation code by visiting http://mobilerippleapp.com/getcode



Contact: Tim Dini

Phone: (312) 221-8722

Email: timdini@mobilerippleapp.com

Location: Northbrook, IL