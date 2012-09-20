New Mobile Marketing Resource for Boston Business Owners

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2012 -- Mobile marketing continues to grow as an effective means of communicating with and attracting today's on the go consumers. As the use of mobile phones continues to increase, mobile marketing will play a larger role in business marketing.



Many large businesses have already implemented a mobile marketing strategy with great success, but some small businesses with smaller advertising budgets experience a harder time getting started. Many feel that if they had the right training and help, developing a mobile marketing strategy would be easier.



Boston-based Mobile Marketing Boston is a new resource targeted to small business owners in Boston, and aims to help them establish top mobile marketing strategies that will increase business and revenue. Mobile marketing strategies include mobile website design, mobile app development and bulk SMS marketing.



Learn which mobile marketing companies are a fit for your organization. A free video training course found at http://mobilemarketingboston.com provides tools for small business owners, including mobile marketing software. There is also important news just for small business owners in Boston who are interested in the world of mobile. The cost-effectiveness of mobile marketing, particularly bulk SMS marketing, makes it a sound alternative to traditional methods of marketing such as email.



Michael Armstrong is the founder of Mobile Marketing Boston and created the free video training series found there. Mr. Armstrong is an experienced marketing professional, with particular ability in mobile phone marketing and text message marketing strategies. He possesses genuine interest in enabling small business owners to discover the potential for success within mobile marketing strategies. According to Mr. Armstrong, mobile marketing is quickly becoming a requirement for any organization. His main goal is to make mobile marketing understandable for small business owners so that they are better able to use it with success.



Boston small business owners interested in mobile marketing software and training can contact Michael Armstrong for more information or sign up for free on their website.



