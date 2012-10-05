New Mobile Marketing Strategies for Small Business

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2012 -- Mobile marketing is not just for big business anymore. Mobile marketing has grown exponentially in recent years, in direct relation to the growth of mobile device use. Due in part to smaller marketing budgets, small business owners have lagged behind in adopting small business mobile marketing strategies, but more and more of them are now realizing the potential of mobile marketing and are positioning themselves for the growth that mobile phone marketing brings.



An online resource offering mobile marketing strategies for small business owners just became available at http://PortlandMobileMarketing.com. The site brings mobile marketing plans right to small business owners and makes them easily understandable and easy to implement. With this important resource, small business owners don't have to feel overwhelmed by all the ins and outs of establishing a mobile marketing strategy that really works and a way to get their business marketing plan updated to include mobile.



Also offered is a free marketing training course that is in a three part video training guide. This marketing training course began with small businesses in mind; the end goal is to clear the confusion that seems to surround mobile marketing and make its marketing strategies more accessible. The mobile marketing course includes information about mobile marketing strategies, including mobile website development, mobile apps, and SMS messaging. It also offers insights, tips and tricks on how a mobile marketing company delivers its services.



The free mobile marketing training course is geared toward a variety of small businesses and includes topics such as:



- Small Business mobile website options

- Restaurant text message marketing and mobile advertising

- Retail mobile marketing and retail mobile coupon marketing strategies

- Religious/Church mobile marketing plans

- Pub and Nightclub mobile marketing, SMS marketing and mobile website strategies

- Real Estate QR Code marketing strategies



The founder and creator of this free video training course is Michael Armstrong. An expert in the marketing field, Mr. Armstrong aims to help Portland small business owners utilize the power of mobile marketing to grow their business in spite of a lagging economy. Mr. Armstrong is a firm believer that mobile marketing is becoming a requirement for all business organizations, large or small. His goal in establishing Portland Mobile Marketing is to make it easier for small business owners to begin a mobile marketing campaign that is both successful and profitable.



Company: Portland Mobile Marketing

Contact: Michael Armstrong

Email: michael@portlandmobilemarketing.com