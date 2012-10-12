New Mobile Marketing Strategies for Small Business Owners

Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2012 -- Large business owners have already begun to experience the power that lies within mobile marketing. Mobile device usage continues to grow, and as consumers become more mobile, mobile marketing continues to become the most effective way to reach and engage them. Small business owners have lagged behind the mobile marketing curve, but are beginning to position themselves for increased business growth by adopting mobile marketing strategies. There is a new resource to help these business owners make the transition as easily as possible.



This new resource is available to all small business owners and is available at http://WashingtonMobileMarketing.com. Washington Mobile Marketing educates small business owners on all things mobile marketing, and helps them to establish sound mobile marketing strategies that work. These strategies include bulk SMS messaging, mobile app development and mobile website design. The site also features a blog covering mobile marketing tips, ideas and successful business-tested strategies.



Perhaps the most important resource available at Washington Mobile Marketing is a unique, free mobile phone marketing video training course designed to teach mobile marketing strategies for small business owners. This free marketing training enables small business owners to get mobile marketing training on their own schedule without the risk of any investment. Even those with tight marketing budgets can take advantage of this free mobile marketing training and learn how to maximize their marketing dollars through mobile marketing strategies.



The types of topics covered in the Free Marketing Training include:



- Retail mobile coupons and retail SMS marketing strategies

- Political Mobile Marketing Strategies

- Salon and Spa SMS text message reminder service options

- Bar and Nightclub mobile app marketing and SMS marketing plans

- Real Estate QR code marketing and SMS marketing strategies

- Health and Fitness SMS mobile app marketing

- Small business mobile marketing plans



The video training series is the brainchild of marketing professional and small business owner Michael Armstrong. Mr. Armstrong knows the potential of mobile marketing. He understands the problems that small business owners face in establishing a mobile marketing campaign. He has seen that mobile marketing has been confusing for many, so he designed the training video and site to help clear that confusion and make mobile marketing more accessible for small business. Mr. Armstrong's motivation comes from a genuine interest in helping small business succeed in their use of these new mobile marketing strategies.



Company: Washington Mobile Marketing

Contact: Michael Armstrong

Email: michael@washingtonmobilemarketing.com