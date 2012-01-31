New Mobile Marketing System from ‘MossyHead Marketing’ Connects Realtors and Buyers Instantly

Defuniak Springs, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2012 -- With more than 2 billion Internet users around the globe, most businesses know without a web presence they are losing potential customers.



But what some companies may not realize is how important it is to also have mobile websites that can be easily accessed and navigated by smartphone users. In fact, there are currently more than 5.3 billion mobile phone subscribers worldwide.



For real estate professionals, having a mobile website would allow them to give prospective buyers instant access to pictures and details for any of their property listings.



MossyHead Marketing, an online marketing consulting company, is now featuring Mobile4Realty, a comprehensive, easy-to-use mobile marketing system for realty professionals. The new Mobile4Realty system provides realtors with all the mobile marketing tools necessary to quickly add and update property listings, including a simple admin system, full technical support and hosting, and “1-click or tap” call and email buttons. In addition, the realty mobile system allows real estate professional to instantly generate quick response, or QR codes, which can be scanned by mobile phone users to access a property’s images and details.



Having a realty mobile website gives buyers the ability to see when new property listings come onto the market. It also allows them to view up-to-date details and images for these listings while on the road or away from their home.



And with the new Mobile4Realty system, realtors do not need to have any technical experience to quickly add and update property listings on their new mobile website.



“The Mobile4Realty system is incredibly easy to use,” states Ken Shorey of MossyHead Marketing. “Simply enter the property details, add your images, include the Google map link if you would like to use this feature, press ‘upload’ and you are done. The property is now live on your mobile website.”



When a customer visits a real estate agent’s website from their mobile phone, they will automatically be redirected to the mobile website for optimal browsing. They can email or call the realtor with the simple “1-click or tap” buttons.



In addition, the Mobile4Realty system allows real estate professionals to take their marketing to the next level with automatically generated QR codes for each property.



The QR codes can be used on “For Sale” boards, advertisements, detail sheets and more and gives buyers the ability to scan it with their mobile phone to gain quick access to all of the features of the selected property.



For pricing information about the new Mobile4Realty system or for more information, visit http://MossyHeadMarketing.com/RealtyMobile



About MossyHead Marketing

Mossyhead Marketing is an online marketing consulting firm specializing in getting local businesses ranked well with Google and other top search engines for profitable search phrases that local customers search. Serving Okaloosa County and Walton County, FL, the company also provides affordable website hosting, website design services, press releases, and logo and business identity packages.