New Mobile Phone Marketing Website for Small Business Owners

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2012 -- Mobile marketing has the power to grow any business, even in a struggling economy. Big businesses have already discovered the power of mobile marketing and are using it to attract more customers and increase revenue. Small business owners have been biding their time, watching and waiting to see how well mobile marketing works, but are now starting to see that it does. The biggest obstacles for small business owners seem to be smaller marketing budgets and lack of understanding of mobile phone marketing.



To combat this problem, a new resource is available for small business owners in the Seattle area. This resource is located at http://SeattleMobileMarketing.com. Small business owners will find helpful information and marketing tools to aid them in establishing a successful mobile marketing strategy. Mobile marketing strategies such as bulk SMS messaging are very effective, both in reach and in cost. Small business owners will find this an especially attractive aspect of mobile marketing and a way to take their marketing plan to the next level.



Seattle small business owners who feel they are lacking in knowledge of mobile marketing strategies will appreciate the free mobile marketing video training course. This marketing course is available for all business owners, and offers training in mobile marketing software, mobile website design, sms marketing and mobile apps development, as well as all other areas of mobile marketing. Those areas of mobile marketing that seem confusing are made much clearer with this training course.



Topics covered in the free mobile phone marketing video course include:



- Real Estate SMS marketing, QR code marketing and mobile websites

- Restaurant mobile marketing plans

- Bar and Nightclub mobile app development and mobile coupon marketing

- Spa and Salon SMS text message reminder services and mobile coupons

- Religious/Church mobile marketing strategies

- Band and Entertainment mobile phone marketing strategies

- Retail QR code marketing, retail mobile websites and mobile coupon strategies



Seattle Mobile Marketing and the associated free video training course are the creation of Michael Armstrong, who is an expert in the marketing field. He has seen the growth of mobile marketing and has a genuine desire to make it more accessible to those it could help the most--small business owners. Mr. Armstrong believes mobile marketing is becoming a requirement in the business world. He also believes that making mobile marketing more accessible and understandable to small businesses is important. He would like nothing more than to see every Seattle small business owner acquire the knowledge to begin a successful mobile marketing campaign.



