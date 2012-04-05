New MobileMarketingGuide.org Resource Becomes Definitive Mobile Marketing Information Source

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2012 -- The new resource website MobileMarketingGuide.org is quickly becoming the number one source for quality information on mobile marketing. The website blog provides info, reviews, tips and much more to navigate the burgeoning mobile marketing industry.



Today, mobile advertising and in particular Smartphone advertising is the cheapest and by far the most effective way to personally feed offers directly to the people who want them. This ability is crucial to keeping most businesses afloat during the current economic downturn. The new resource website MobileMarketingGuide.org was recently launched to help businesses understand how to harness the power of cell phone marketing as today’s consumers will see only the ads to which they subscribe. “This website gives businesses the knowledge to harness the power of cell phone advertising and marketing so that they understand how cell phone users think and navigate their cell phones, iPads and other mobile devices,” said the Mobile Marketing Guide founder.



The website gives information on mobile advertising and marketing, mobile strategies, iPhone marketing and Smartphone marketing. Readers can also find informative videos on many of these topics in their Video Vault. Users can easily navigate through the site by using the menus on the sides of the page and follow the links in bold throughout each post to learn more about the product being discussed.



An informative eStore provides a collection of some of the mobile marketing books Amazon has to offer for those managing a mobile marketing campaign or those desiring to learn the process. The website has numerous articles about mobile marketing such as how to avoid the top five mobile marketing mistakes as well as mobile marketing tips, tutorials and much more. Readers will also find numerous mobile marketing guides on the site that delve deeply into cell phone advertising and marketing.



Readers can search by categories such as Android Marketing, iPhone Marketing and many more. The website also gives access to useful resources such as “All in One Mobile Marketing,” “High Revenue Mobile Ads” and “Text Message Marketing.” “Since the site is structured as a blog, readers should check back often to read the latest information so they can stay abreast of what is surely the predominant advertising medium of today and tomorrow,” said the website founder. For more information, please visit http://www.mobilemarketingguide.org



About MobileMarketingGuide.org

The new website is dedicated to providing quality information for businesses looking to start a mobile marketing campaign. The online resource explains mobile marketing through helpful reviews, information, tips and much more. The site also houses information on the major players within the mobile marketing industry. In addition, mobile marketing companies can place ads on the site to reach potential clients.