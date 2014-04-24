New Mother's Day Items Going to Be Released in Regalo Manila

Quezon City, Philippines -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- It seems that the preparations for Mother’s Day are still not done in Regalo Manila. After releasing their Mother’s Day gift suggestions along with their viral video, they are now thinking of adding new gift items in their Mother’ Day category.



The reason behind this decision is that the gift giving market is ever changing. While Regalo Manila generally offers classic gift items, their customers’ taste can still vary with the times. This means that they should constantly update their selection not only to keep it fresh to their customers’ eyes but also to keep up with the latest trends.



Regalo Manila, after all, is a trusted online gift shop that has been established 5 years ago. In that course of time, it managed to win the hearts of thousands of people from all over the world. Now, the company boasts a steady stream of customers coming from different countries.



What makes the company stand out from the rest is its dedication to quality services. Aside from the fact that they have a delivery team who is ready to take some orders, they also have a customer service team that addresses all customer concerns. On top of that, they also implement policies which are favorable to customers. For example, they always replace items that did not reach their customers in the way their customers want it to be.



With this dedication to quality, Regalo Manila hopes to become the only trusted provider of online gifts to the Philippines. While they are quite aware of their competition, they know that they have it in them to provide the best Philippine gift delivery service out there.



Regalo Manila will be informing its clients about the release of new items via e-mail. They will also be posting an update on their Facebook page.