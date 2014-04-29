New Motorcycle Training School Now Open in Calgary

Calgary, Alberta -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- OMG (One More Generation) Motorcycle Training, a Calgary-based motorcycle training school, is now open and accepting registration for new students. Currently, OMG Motorcycle Training offers weekend classes on Saturday from 9:00 - 5:30 pm, and on Sunday from 9:00 - 6:00 pm, and classes during weekday evenings from 6:00 - 10:00 pm. Course material covers safety, emergency maneuvering, group riding, as well as riding theory. Private and advanced semi-private lessons are also available, and instructors teach riders of all skill levels.



Classes consist of 4 hours of classroom training as well as 12 hours of hands-on riding training. Training ranges from drills and tests to longer practice rides.



New Motorcycles are available for students without their own, and the school has rental options for individuals taking their on-road government test. Tuition fees are $550 for the basic course, $350 for the private half-day course, and $350 for the advanced semi-private course. Students are required to provide their own motorcycle for advanced semi-private sessions.



Applicants must be 16 years of age or older, have a valid Class 7 Driver's License or better, and provide their own protective equipment in order to qualify for training. A release of liability form must be signed by adult students and the parents or guardians of minor students before taking any motorcycle training course.



For more information, contact Managing Director Roy Barron via email at roy@omgmotorcycletraining.ca or Director Gary Wong via phone at 403-274-4039, or visit OMG Motorcycle Training