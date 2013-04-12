New Movie Clip Teaches Viewers How to Get Past Life's Hardships

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2013 -- Many people fall victim to life’s hardships and find themselves down, out, depressed, and sometimes suicidal. Motivational author and rapper Marcus Parker has definitely seen his share of life’s peeks and valleys and is using his story of survival to inspire young and old alike.



Marcus Parker faced a rough set of circumstances growing up in the Port Arthur, Texas area. His family lived in poverty, his father was an alcoholic and he felt the weight of the bias in society about his albino mother. You could say he felt strange because of these hardships.



Yet, his escape - during his youth - came in the form of baseball. It would seem his tough childhood would extend further in his life. At 17, he learned that his little league umpire was actually his biological father; something he never even thought about it being a possibility.



Parker, in an effort to deal with his hurt and anger, joined the U.S. military, which provided him with the hard work ethic and strict discipline he needed. Despite his rocky childhood, things began to go good for him. He ended up marrying his high school sweetheart… together they had a beautiful baby, purchased a home and achieved a high-paying, steady job.



Although he was experiencing some good times, bad times do happen. The effects of 9/11 finally hit the stock market, causing the stocks Parker invested in to crash. Everything he worked hard for was slipping through his hands – bankruptcy and foreclosure were a real possibility.



However, it was at this very dark time in his life that he found a light. What could he do? How could he help others? How could Parker use the talents he had to inspire others to achieve their dreams? Parker chose to become an author and then write motivational rap songs to promote positive thinking.



It took time but the idea caught people’s attention – teachers were able to use his songs to inspire students and book lovers enjoyed his books.



Although he was successful, he suffered more tragedies: the man he called dad passed away - dying in a car accident - and he was indicted by the FBI for something that happened years earlier. The judge was moved by his honesty and was happy to learn that Parker dedicated his life to inspiring and helping other people. Parker was given a light sentence for his crime – real estate wire fraud – which could have cost him 20 years of his life but instead landed him with house arrest and three years of probation.



In the end, things turned out well for him. And today, Parker, who is an author and inspirational rapper and speaker, continues to help and inspire others to achieve the things they want in their life.



The movie clip of his life is something that would inspire anyone to move past their own hardships and keep striving for greatness. Parker, who also goes by “M Positive”, has made his story available for all the view at his website: http://www.MarcusParker.com



Motivational Rap University promotes Motivation, Entertainment, and Music to uplift and Motivate Young and Old to Achieve Dreams



Media Contact:

Marcus Parker

http://www.MarcusParker.com

Motivational Rap University