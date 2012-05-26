New MP4 Converter Website mp4converterreview.com Provides Reviewer's Take on Best Converter

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2012 -- People that are looking for the best mp4 converter programs for converting multiple video formats are increasingly visiting the new website mp4converterreview.com. The review website provides detailed information on usage, functionality and background for the recommended Wondershare Video Converter.



Even with millions of people uploading and downloading videos as well as converting from one format to another, choosing the best conversion program that is safe, simple and versatile is still easier said than done. Novices to highly experienced users are now visiting the new website mp4converterreview.com to find information on the popular Wondershare Video Converter. “After using MP4 converters for a number of years with much frustration, I finally found a product that meets everyone’s criteria of being safe, simple and versatile in the Wondershare Video Converter,” said the mp4converterreview.com website founder. “I wanted to share all of the information that I had learned about the product as well as where to get it with everyone to save them the time and hassle.”



The website takes an in-depth look at the latest version of the Wondershare Video Converter beginning with some background on the company that developed and sells it. The review then gets into the program’s overall capabilities such as conversion between all file formats, audio extraction capabilities and ability to work with a plethora of devices from differing manufacturers. The video to mp4 converter program’s dual Windows and Mac compatibility as well as conversion speeds are also discussed.



Each of the three versions of the Wondershare Video Converter is discussed (Platinum, Pro, and Ultimate) as well as the advanced feature set of the ultimate version such as 2D to 3D conversion and ability to copy output files directly to iDevices. The many Wondershare Video Converter editing capabilities are also discussed in-depth. The website also delves into the simple download and setup process. “Downloading, setting up and using the program couldn’t be easier as even the most non-technical person can easily follow the prompts,” said the website founder.



The extensive support network within the program and online is also explained. The review website provides direct purchase information and cost as well as trial version and money-back- guarantee information. Most importantly, readers learn that the program is 100-percent clean, which negates any plug-in installation or worry about any attendant viruses or malware. For more information, please visit http://www.mp4converterreview.com/



About mp4converterreview.com

The website is intended to provide honest MP4 converter reviews by the website’s founder. The review site offers up detailed information on the Wondershare Video Converter as the website reviewer’s pick for best converter after in-depth trial and error testing of differing programs. The review includes everything from information about the manufacturer to setup, features, use and purchase offers.