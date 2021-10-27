New Multi-Currency Solutions for International Transactions

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2021 -- The world of financial technology is always evolving, driven by the necessity of creating new solutions to old obstacles and user needs. Clearbank is a cloud-based clearing bank that already has well established API-driven technology and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) and has recently announced an expansion. This comes in the form of a new multi-currency approach that is designed to reduce friction, allowing international transactions and offering UK and European based small businesses more options when it comes to multi-currency bank accounts and FX solutions. This is in response to the increased demand for multi-currency capabilities that has surged in the post-pandemic rise in e-commerce, international travel etc. Users will be able to transact internationally at a much lower cost and the technology that has been developed can be integrated into platforms that already have a multi-currency offering, to deliver greater value for customers and improve service.



Established in 2004, Selby Jennings supports talented people seeking out opportunities in fintech jobs, as well as innovative organisations keen to recruit for growth. The firm's expertise expands beyond fintech jobs into a broad range of banking and financial services specialisms, including risk management, corporate and investment banking, sales and trading and legal and compliance. Working with permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions, Selby Jennings is able to tailor hiring solutions to the very specific needs of businesses across the spectrum, from SMEs and start-ups to large global organisations. With a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals and contacts at enterprises across the industry, the firm is well placed to ensure that the most productive connections happen. A key factor in this has been the reach that Selby Jennings has across the UK, which includes many strategic hubs throughout the country, including London, Birmingham and Manchester.



As well as extensive coverage across the UK, Selby Jennings also has a strong international perspective, particularly as the firm is part of an international workforce of more than 1,000. It is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Streamlining the process of recruitment - for fintech jobs and other fields - to make it more efficient and productive is the firm's main goal, so that all those involved know that hiring is in safe hands. Crucial to making this happen is the quality of the internal team at Selby Jennings - consultants are trained on an ongoing basis to maintain high standards and all work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. There are currently many different roles available via Selby Jennings, including Institutional Fixed Income Sales, Software Developer, Senior Structured Product Sales, Senior Bunker Broker and Carbon Sales Trader.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates" commented Matt Nicholson, Managing Director at Selby Jennings Europe. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



To find out more about Fintech jobs in the UK visit https://www.selbyjennings.co.uk/



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliot at Iconic Digital - 020 7100 0726



For all other enquiries please contact Selby Jennings: +44 (0) 20 3758 8800



For more information about Selby Jennings please go to https://www.selbyjennings.co.uk/



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings knows that building the right team isn't easy. However, with the support of the right hiring partner, access to key networks and contacts, it's possible to reimagine the process of recruitment to make it more positive, satisfying and productive.