New Murphy Business & Financial Corporation Office to Serve Northwest Arkansas' Business Community

Bentonville, AR -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- Murphy Business & Financial Corporation, North America’s leading, full-service business brokerage firm with more than 140 offices in the United States and Canada, announced the recent opening of a new office serving Northwest Arkansas. This marks the company’s entry into the Arkansas market. A full range of services and support are now available to business owners throughout the northwest region of the state.



Chris and Pam Conti, husband and wife, are seasoned business owners whose entrepreneurial experience has played a major role in opening their Murphy Business & Financial Corporation office at 1401 S. Walton Blvd. Suite 9-102 in Bentonville, Ark.



With the launch of the business, the Conti’s are providing the state’s most comprehensive business brokerage services, supporting business owners from the Missouri border to Fayetteville with their company sales, purchases, valuations and mergers and acquisitions.



“We are filling a huge void in the region for business owners, management teams, and budding entrepreneurs who need a team they can count on during the deal-making process,” said Chris, who launched his first business at the ripe young age of 18 and has owned and operated everything from residential construction businesses to radio stations, and ice cream trucks to paintball fields. “I am using my 25-plus years of experience in business investments and operations to help our clients obtain the greatest value from their business ventures, both on the buy and sell side of deals.”



Both Chris and Pam share a passion for helping others achieve the American Dream. Launching their Murphy Business & Financial Corporation business together enables them to work with individuals, families and ownership groups during transition phases – whether exiting a business or seeking to acquire one.



“The specialization we bring adds a new dimension to the marketplace that was previously hard to find,” added Pam, “Our proven processes optimize the business owner’s situation, providing a pathway to reaching their goals.”



The Conti’s are excited about what lies ahead as they enters this new phase of their professional lives. They recognize that there are few options in the area for high quality business brokerage services, and they are up to the challenge of giving business buyers and sellers an option they can count on.



As they look at today’s marketplace, Chris and Pam see pent-up demand for business brokerage services, especially due to the fast-paced Northwest Arkansas economy,



To learn more about the Murphy Business & Financial Corporation and its unique collection of business brokerage services, contact Pam and Chris Conti at c.conti@murphybusiness.com , p.conti@murphybusiness.com or (479) 717-5531.



About Murphy Business & Financial Corporation

Clearwater, Florida-based Murphy Business & Financial Corporation is a full-service business brokerage firm facilitating business sales, purchases, consulting, valuations, mergers and acquisitions. Closing deals at a higher ratio than the business brokerage industry average, several accolades have been bestowed upon the company including appearing as a “Top 50 Franchise” according to Franchise Business Review. For more information on the franchise opportunity, contact Sandee Devine at franchisesales@murphybusiness.com , call 1-888-561-3243, or visit www.murphybusiness.com and click on the “Own a Murphy Franchise” tab.



