New Music Program at University of Southern California Pops

Brighton, East Sussex -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- Modern day music schools have more talent than ever before and are acknowledging the inevitable shift of focus from the classical and jazz that were traditionally pursued to one that encompasses more popular music. The University of Southern California has made the transition to a modern programme that encourages students to think from a creative and business point of view about the pop music world.



USC has recently created this pop music program, which has now become one of the most cutting edge courses of its type in the world. This is the first program to be offered by a liberal arts school and has some very influential faculty members such as the Eagles’ musical director and Motown song writing legend Lamont Dozier. USC also offer the chance for students on music school trips to attend lectures led by high profile people in the industry and to play in some of the clubs in Los Angeles. On one of the recent music school trips the students had the opportunity to see Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsay Buckingham speak.



The most important part about this new music school, which has only been open for three years, is the connections students make with each other. Several students have formed bands or duos while on their courses and have gone on to have their songs featured on television shows. One duo even got their song on the Hunger Games film soundtrack and another performed at the South by Southwest Festival.



By taking the students involved in music school trips and allowing them to perform in different clubs around the campus or in Los Angeles town, confidence visibly increases. It is a great introduction for the students who are given the opportunity to perform in their own little tour before they actually get out into the intimidating and often tough music world.



Students who choose this music program at USC’s Thornton School of Music instead of a specialty program at Julliard or Boston’s Berklee School of Music, know that they are going to discover receive a really broad and comprehensive insight into the industry of pop music. School trips in this undeniably accomplished faculty, which has become one of the most established and reputable in the country are offered some extremely valuable opportunities and fantastic performing experiences.



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