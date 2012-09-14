New Music Program Uniting Youth and Accomplished Musicians

Long Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2012 -- Project UNYTE (United to Nurture the Youth through Talent and Entertainment), is uniting young people together with some of the music industry’s most talented and world-renowned musicians, artists, songwriters and producers to make music on stages around the world.



The organization is raising money for public schools across the nation to make sure music remains a vital part of education. The federal No Child Left Behind act has forced many schools to emphasize test scores to the detriment of other programs. This is repeated despite studies which show students involved in music programs perform better than their peers without music education.



Overall, music is more than just a way to improve test scores. The arts provide young people with authentic learning experiences that engage their minds, hearts, and bodies. Music education builds their self esteem. When a student learns an instrument or how to sing or compose and then performs before an appreciative audience, it builds a sense of confidence that few other programs can match.



The founders are actively seeking donations and contributions of instruments for schools. They are also looking for accomplished musicians who are willing to spend time with these students to teach and mentor them. For more information or to find out how you can contribute visit ProjectUNYTE.org or call 773-791-7370.



About Project UNYTE.

Project UNYTE. (United to Nurture the Youth through Talent and Entertainment) is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) foundation was established in January 2012 and began as an idea to unite a group of musicians and artists to perform together on stages across the world. After the partnership of the founders, Project UNYTE. became the foundation that unites some of the music industry’s most talented and world-renowned musicians, artists, songwriters and producers to nurture the youth through their talent and entertainment.