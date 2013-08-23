New Music Release "Right Heart Wrong Time (Part II)" by Matthew Schultz Ft. Alessia Guarnera

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- This is a new duet remix of Right Heart Wrong Time by Matthew Schultz featuring Alessia Guarnera. This was a type of new age “Romeo & Juliet” like ballad with a lot of heart and soul.



Watch here: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nr5sRcCfXd4



"Right Heart Wrong Time" was written to capture the emotion and passion of falling for someone that you cannot be with due to life's circumstances. This was a type of new age “Romeo & Juliet” like ballad and Schultz wanted it to be emotional and sexy! Armando Guarnera was the original producer that re-mixed and captured additional emotions of the song with his re-arrangement from the original Latin infused Pop/Dance version. Matthew said he was really excited to work on this project and was ecstatic the way it turned out! He felt that a duet together with Alessia would bring a cool contrast to the sound and make it totally different than the original version that featured Christobal Citron. Her beautiful amazing earthy raw high vocals along with Matthew’s low baritone style are an amazing fit.



Matthew Schultz is exploding all over the media. His digital footprint is gigantic. He has millions of views on his YouTube video "Money or Me" with Hip-Hop legend Jim Jones and has been covered by The Source Magazine, MTV, CNN, Skope, Hype Magazine, Social Magazine, CBS News, MSNBC, Starpulse and much much more!



You can find Matthew Schultz online at:



https://www.facebook.com/matthewbschultz



https://twitter.com/mschultz33



http://www.reverbnation.com/matthewschultzofficial



http://www.matthewschultzmusic.com/



Contact:

Matthew Schultz Music

39 Hancock Lane

Manalapan NJ 07726

Schultzinvestments@hotmail.com

434-8257625