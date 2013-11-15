New Mystery Novel Exposes Dangerous Side-Effects of Anti-Aging Drugs - Greed, Terrorism & Possible Destruction of Humanity

Lubbock, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- While millions are prepared to grow old with grace, a huge chunk of society would welcome anti-aging drugs with gusto. However, as a new novel by Joseph Helak proves, pushing the boundaries of biology and science could bring premature death to billions.



The adventure unfolds in ‘The Methuselah Strain’, a story that makes wrinkles and laughter lines seem like the least of humanity’s concerns.



Synopsis:



Is immortality within our grasp? Has medical science finally cracked the code to the affliction known as aging? John Abrams, director of YouthCorp, is sure of it. His company is set to begin human trials on an elixir with just such a goal. But, as with any new scientific breakthrough, there are bound to be setbacks.



The implausible identification of a withered old woman, found dying near the research facility, prompts a powerful senator to initiate an investigation. The senator solicits the services of David Stryker, a well-known, though unconventional, freelance investigator. Stryker’s analysis of the mysterious circumstances surrounding the woman’s death leads him to team up with a lost love and discover the workings of an industry known as anti-aging medicine. Before long, the two find themselves immersed in a dangerous world of industrial spies, mercenaries, and terrorists. Little do they know that their fate, the fate of the country, and perhaps the fate of the world, lies in the balance.



As the author explains, his narrative is more relevant now than ever before.



“Today’s world is obsessed with youth and anti-aging procedures and treatments. This book delves into the actual science of aging and postulates the possible creation of a drug that could halt or even reverse the aging process. It may not be as easy or safe as we think,” says Helak, who once worked in Mission Control at NASA’s Johnson Space Center.



Continuing, “My novel showcases the downside of such scientific advancements is presented. This includes not only horrible side effects, but also the inevitable hijacking of new technology for weapons use.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a string of rave reviews.



“I just finished reading Methuselah Strain. Great read. It made an extremely long flight go by in no time. The author's tale builds layer upon layer of intrigue and suspense. The action happens at such a rapid pace that you will wonder where the time went. Love, greed, money, and power. What else do you need for a great story!” says Kevin B., reviewing the book on Amazon.



William Robinson was equally as impressed, adding, “If I didn't know, I would not think this a first novel. The author sets the scenes for the dialog perfectly. I can see everything in my mind. It is more like watching a movie than reading a book.”



‘The Methuselah Strain’, published by AuthorHouse, is available now: http://amzn.to/1bqPUe3.



About Joseph P. Helak

Joseph P. Helak is a physician who practices emergency medicine in west Texas. He is also an instrument rated private pilot with a degree in aerospace engineering from the University of Arizona. His diverse experiences include working in Mission Control Center at NASA, Johnson Space Center, during the initial flights of the Space Shuttle, and flying in fighter jets, as a flight surgeon, for the New Mexico Air National Guard.



His hobbies include travelling the countryside in his motor home, practicing jiu jitsu, and spending time with his six children and three grandchildren (which he swears takes more energy and is more rewarding than anything mentioned above). He currently resides in Lubbock, Texas, with his wife Buffey and their two youngest daughters.