New Nashville Area Golf Course Rep Announced Nashville's Greg Simonds and "Who's Your Caddy" Form Alliance

Brentwood, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2012 -- Greg Simonds, internet marketing professional and CEO of SmartWeb Online, is proud to announce he has signed on to promote Who’s Your Caddy (WYC), the new, cutting edge golf mobile application.



The dynamic association is a great fit for area golf courses and local businesses trying to reach existing and potential customers in a whole new way. Directed specifically at golfers, one of the most affluent demographics, the WYC “Gimmes” program is a clear step program to get consumers to take action. These “gimmes” – valuable “freebies” and special offers from advertisers and local businesses – will pop up on users’ screens while they are on the course, awarding users for their app usage.



“Being an avid golfer myself, I was thrilled to have the opportunity to represent such a fine organization,” noted Mr. Simonds. “I’ve used several golf apps on the course but none have the power and flexibility of Who’s Your Caddy. It’s improved my game and I know it will help other golfers as well. And it doesn’t cost a dime!”



“The Gimmes really separate Who’s Your Caddy from our competition,” said President Suzanne Cahill-Manning. “It’s a win-win-win program. Our advertisers gain exposure and direct access to potential new customers. We really increase the likelihood that a golfer will show up at the merchant’s place of business, where they will have a chance to turn them into a customer for life. And of course, the golfers win with the Gimmes while using the very best golf app on the market. And it is all free.”



Who’s Your Caddy, created by parent company Red Mat Media, can be downloaded for the iPhone from iTunes and is also available for Androids on GooglePlay. It is free to golfers and courses.



About Greg Simonds

Greg Simonds has been at the forefront of internet and mobile marketing from the beginning. As CEO of SmartWeb Online his firm has created hundreds of mobile websites for local and national firms. Branching out from standard desktop websites to focus on mobile technology several years ago, he has a grasp of that market that few do. Now, in association with Who’s Your Caddy, he brings that expertise directly to Nashville area golf courses and local advertisers.



About Who’S Your Caddy



Golf’s most complete mobile golf app is FREE to the courses and the players. Golfers earn Gimmes – free gifts from neighborhood businesses - by simply using Who’s Your Caddy app. Participating courses earn revenue through Who’s Your Caddy’s unique advertising program, and all they have to do is make their players aware of the app. Caddy-like advice is provided for each hole via a short video in which the golf professional explains how to play the hole. And all the other cutting edge tools expected from golf mobile apps, such as an accurate and vivid GPS system, are offered on the Who’s Your Caddy app.



About RED MAT MEDIA

Leading the way in relationship marketing, RED MAT MEDIA brings a fresh voice, distinctive ideas, innovative concepts, and positive messaging to customized print, digital, audio, mobile, and visual communications. From award-winning print publications to cutting edge websites, digital publications, mobile tagging, and mobile apps, RED MAT MEDIA delivers a portfolio of custom communications tools that strengthen current relationships and help form successful new alliances.



RED MAT MEDIA clients receive the benefits of exceptionally high editorial and design standards, savvy business development and creative teams, and an advanced technology infrastructure that enables clients to manage, track, and analyze the success of their targeted relationships.



Through creative, engaging, and dynamic custom content, RED MAT MEDIA raises the quality of the relationship between clients and prospects by creating a media channel that delivers highly targeted content in ways that gain attention, and more importantly, garner action; in other words, memorable content of value.



For more information on Who’s Your Caddy or Red Mat Media, visit their websites at www.whosyourcaddy.com or www.redmatmedia.com.



