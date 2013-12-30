Edmonton, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2013 -- Breast augmentation is something many women desire, however, having artificial breast implants is not an attractive idea for those women who also choose to follow a natural healthy lifestyle. With this problem in mind, a new natural breast augmentation procedure has been developed, which uses fat transfer but in a very new way. It is announced and explained this week on the internet talk radio show Inside Cosmetic Surgery Today, on webtalkradio dot net, when show host & Edmonton cosmetic dermatologist Dr Barry Lycka welcomes Dr Daryl Hoffman, board certified plastic surgeon from Palo Alto, California.



In this in-depth interview, on this increasingly popular internet talk radio show, the two doctors discuss the new method of using fat transfer for breast augmentation. They have named it SVELT, Small Volume Elective Lipo Transfer, and it is a new procedure which they have been developing & refining, to great success. They describe how the process uses fat harvested from the patient, which is then injected in small volumes over a period of time to achieve a gradual and natural augmentation without implants. This is the very first time that this procedure has been discussed in detail.



About Dr Barry A.S. Lycka

Barry A. S. Lycka, Edmonton based Cosmetic Dermatologist, is one of North America's foremost authorities on cosmetic surgery, skin cancer surgery, reconstructive surgery and laser surgery of the skin. He broadcasts the Inside Cosmetic Surgery Today internet talk radio show on webtalkradio.net as an un-biased and detailed source of credible information on cosmetic surgery. He interviews world-leading experts, gets the inside story on the controversial aspects of cosmetic surgery and uncovers & explains new techniques and products. The show continues to grow in popularity with over 7000 downloads a week being made.



For further information on this series or any other questions relating to Cosmetic Dermatology, Dr Lycka can be contacted via his website barrylyckamd.com or by telephone at his Edmonton office (780) 665-3546