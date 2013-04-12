New Natural Herbal Supplement for People with Fibromyalgia Launched

Pine Level, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2013 -- Fibro24 are proud to announce the launch of their latest supplement range designed specifically to ease the symptoms associated with fibromyalgia. Called Fibro Day and Fibro Nite, these unique formulations are the result of 30 months research and development and could help fibromyalgia fighters deal with the daily and nightly pain and discomfort that comes with this debilitating condition.



Fibro Day combines resveratrol, griffonia seed extract, magnesium, piperine and guarana in a precisely blended formulation that promotes muscular and joint health, has anti-inflammatory benefits, gives energy and elevates mood. The whole formulation is made more bio-available with piperine pepper extract to increase efficacy and potency, providing a stable building block towards all day pain relief.



Fibro Nite has been well received to help combat the night time symptoms of fibromyalgia and, specifically, to aid in giving a longer and more comfortable sleep whilst easing discomfort. One of the major symptoms of fibromyalgia is lack of sleep and this is caused by irregular serotonin levels in the brain. The griffonia seed extract and the melatonin help to overcome this deficiency, giving a good night’s sleep without any drowsiness or side effects.



Mary Green, spokesperson for Fibro24, commented: “This is a very exciting time for us. After years of frustration of trying to find ways to cope with fibromyalgia, we decided to form Fibro24 with the intention of finding a holistic approach to dealing with the daily struggle of the this painful condition. Years of research suggest that if you approach to treat the condition through a combination of diet, exercise and supplementation, you can better manage the pain and other symptoms that are associated with fibromyalgia.”



Fibromyalgia is a condition which affects over five million Americans, according to a study by the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases, and presents itself in many ways including widespread pain, chronic fatigue, depression, anxiety and irritable bowel syndrome.



Mary Green continued: “Our synergistic, blended formulas use all-natural ingredients that can ease the symptoms of fibromyalgia. We are so confident that you will feel the benefits of Fibro Day and Fibro Nite, that we are offering a full money back guarantee, plus as a launch we are also offering $10 off when you purchase both Fibro Day and Fibro Nite.



Fibro Day and Fibro Nite are available on Amazon.com, or with PayPal at the company website:

http://www.fibro24.com



About Fibro24

Fibro24 is dedicated to helping the lives of fibromyalgia sufferers. We believe that the symptoms of fibromyalgia can be eased and managed through a holistic approach of diet and lifestyle change, exercise and natural supplementation. Our company mission is to educate and to give a better understanding to all fibromyalgia sufferers on what fibromyalgia is and how to cope with it.