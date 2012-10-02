New Natural Sleep Aid Supplement Beating Prescription Pills to Fall Asleep Faster

San Jose, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2012 -- The line of prescription sleep drugs on the market seems endless, but for more than 40 million Americans who are suffering from chronic insomnia and for up to 60 million having to deal with other sleeping disorders, these aren’t enough. The pharmaceutical industry is not providing long-term solutions for sufferers of chronic insomnia. Rather, a large part of sleep drugs will only address the chemical imbalance of the sufferer in its initial phase. Most often than not, the drug effect will quickly wear off after going to sleep or the internal mechanisms of the body will prevent it from working altogether, since it doesn’t address the cause.



Insomnia Sleep Aids, a company dedicated to helping Americans solve their issues with sleep, has launched their 100% Natural SLEEP Aid Supplement on Amazon. Consumers can finally alleviate the symptoms of insomnia and sleep disorders without resorting to any sort of medication or narcotic drugs.



Insomnia Sleep Aids has made it its quest to develop a 100% natural and safe sleep aid supplement that would combine the healing forces of nature, found in melatonin, valerian, passionflower, lemon balm and chamomile with amino-acids GABA, L-Theanine and 5-HTP. The result is Insomnia Natural SLEEP Aid Supplement, a natural dietary supplement that addresses the issues of insomnia and helps people regain their inner balance.



“My husband and I are both light sleepers. We have tried all the over the counter sleep aids, and nothing has worked effectively as Insomnia Natural SLEEP Aid. I just wanted to let you know how appreciative we are of your unique formula”, says their customer, who was finally able to get a good night sleep after years of torment.



The product presents itself as a comprehensive solution for people suffering from sleep disorders. To ensure safety and quality, this is one of the first and only sleep supplements on the market made in the USA by a cGMP and NSF certified laboratory.



To learn more, visit http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0098BUWEQ for details.



About Insomnia Natural SLEEP Aid

Formulated with balance in mind, Insomnia Natural SLEEP Aid uses natural ingredients to ensure peaceful and sound sleep. By entering into a deep sleep faster and staying asleep through the night, you will wake up feeling revitalized. Not only will you have more energy, but a restful night reduces stress and strengthens the body and mind. The unique ingredient blend will reduce sleep latency, calm your nerves, and help your body achieve a natural sleep cycle.



Media Contact

Victoria Monie

Insomnia Sleep Aids

7052 Santa Teresa Blvd #43

San Jose, CA 95139

info@insomnianaturalsleep.com

http://InsomniaNaturalSleep.com