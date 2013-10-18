New Natural Treatments for Kidney Problems: Now Online

Paramus, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- People who have been diagnosed with kidney problems are likely to experience a bunch of unwanted symptoms like fatigue, nausea, intense itching, digestive problems, depression, swelling along with other complications and issues.



When kidney failure happens it causes a poor quality of life which only continues to worsen as time goes on. When kidney failure happens many people will no longer be able to work and provide for their families and loved ones.



Now there are new natural treatments for kidney problems that can stop the loss of kidney function and even improve it. A new proven kidney restoration program has changed the lives of hundreds of people who have been suffering from this life shattering disease. This program has helped those who had no other alternative when diagnosed except dialysis.



This program is considered to be effective because of the multiple ways it targets kidney problems. Every aspect of kidney disease are addressed naturally with diet, supplements, vitamins, herbs, and lifestyle changes. It even covers what testing to have performed and what medications to consider using.



The program is a treatment that works and the results have been excellent. Approved by many medical doctors and used by numerous chronic kidney disease sufferers from around the world. It targets the underlying factors of kidney problems like inflammation, blood sugar imbalances, high blood pressure, mineral balances that can be corrected with diet, and other lifestyle factors to take into account. It also has over 15 supplements that can improve kidney problems in the matter of weeks.



The creator Robert Galarowicz ensures relief and healing from kidney problems. His program is called The All Natural Kidney Health & Kidney Function Restoration Program and is a comprehensive guide to a better kidney health and escaping the misery of kidney failure.



Kidney problems and kidney failure can be a disaster ruining a person’s entire lifestyle and most importantly the dialysis treatments are taxing to the mind and body. The natural treatments of dealing with kidney disease is broken down step by step in The “No Dialysis Needed” All Natural Kidney Health & Kidney Function Restoration Program. This program will bring a new approach to dealing with this problem.



Take the time to visit http://www.healkidneydisease and watch a FREE limited time presentation called, “Over 7 Ways To Better Kidney Health”. This video covers foods to avoid, the healing kidney disease fruit to consume (great in smoothies and as a snack), 3 nutritional supplements to improve kidney problems and many more powerful natural treatments.



Here Is What A Customer Has To Say …



Stage 4 Reduced to Stage 3 Kidney Disease … "I followed the diet and took the natural treatments and I improved the severity of my kidney problems from a stage 4 to a 3! I am happy with my results! I will continue to take the natural treatments and do the diet to help improve my kidney function even more. My life is changing for the better. I am so happy to say my nephrologist says my kidney disease is getting better!" - Gladys Martinez – FL, U.S.A.



Click the link to view this FREE video presentation. No signing up, no charge, completely free for a limited time only …



Visit http://www.healkidneydisease.com



About Healthy Kidney Publishing

http://www.healkidneydisease.com brings valuable details about natural treatments for Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD). The site also hosts a video that will explain how to be effective in maintaining kidney health in a drug-free manner and without requiring to undergo dialysis.



Media Contact:

Healthy Kidney Publishing

Robert Galarowicz N.D.

201-618-3534

http://www.drrobertg.com/kidneydisease