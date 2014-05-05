New Neighbourhood Site Gonative.com Makes Serviced Apartments Easy to Book

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- The site’s three-step booking procedure and responsive design allows users to view descriptions of apartments, properties and almost 300 local neighbourhoods and book on all platforms.



Local advice on bars, restaurants, places of interest and ‘secret gems’ are all a part of the company’s move to create apartments which are launch pads from which people can ‘Go Native’ and enjoy a neighbourhood experience.



“It’s a huge project that has finally landed into an industry leading website with live bookings and stunning design, something for us all to feel really proud of and a further demonstration of our ability to lead the way.” Shaun Prime, Managing Director.



Thanks to the site’s new functionality, it’s now possible to search for apartments by price, features and facilities, and even distance from a specified location; the next phase of development includes a Go Native ‘Neighbourhood app’ helping visitors make the most of their stay.



Go Native offers the widest range of all inclusive, ready-to-live apartments that put guests at the heart of the city the minute they arrive – giving them the freedom to make the most of their stay.



For more info, visit their website at http://www.gonative.com



About Go Native

Established in 1997, Go Native is an award winning provider of both short and long term apartments, operating across the UK. Go Native provides travellers with access to a comprehensive network of over 28,000 serviced apartments, all available on a flexible basis. Whether guests are staying for a night, a month or a year, a Go Native apartment offers value quality, privacy and independence.