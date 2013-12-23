New Network Cable RJ45 Connector Can Be Installed Without Professional Training or Specialized Tools

Toronto, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- Pony Design, a company that is best known for its work in the Information Transport System industry, recently announced the launch of its new network cable adapter, Direct Attach Bending RJ45 (DAB-RJ). The connector can be installed without professional training or specialized tools, making it one of the market’s easiest devices to use.



The Direct Attach Bending RJ45’s unique design provides solutions to some common adapter problems. Since the product was created using patent-pending Flexible PCB technology, it no longer leads to improper crimping. The Direct Attach Bending RJ45 was also invented to help users avoid connection issues, a common occurrence due to cable incompatibility. A few of its key features include Frequency Bandwidth 0~500 MHz, cable OD 5~8mm, color codes, TIA 568 A/B, industrial four pins, balun connections, and audio and video connections.



“The concept of direct attached connection is also a new concept to simplify unnecessary connection points in the cabling system,” noted an article on the Direct Attach Bending RJ45’s information page. “The Bendable design of DAB-RJ allows bending of the connector body without compromising the transmission performance, allowing the plug to be used in space limited environment and relieve bending stress on the network cable.”



At this time, Pony Design has several working prototypes developed. The company is accepting donations to help fund the development and commercialization of the Direct Attach Bending RJ45. People who back the project will receive a simple complimentary tool that will be useful for Do It Yourself Projects.



Donations are currently being collected through Indiegogo, a website that encourages new product promotion. Pony Design’s goal is to raise $20,000 by January 21, 2014.



Individuals interested in learning more about Pony Design and its services can visit the company’s website for more information. Pony Design also invites its clients to subscribe to its Indiegogo page and YouTube account for additional product updates.



About Pony Design

Pony Design is a team of connector developers who have be working in the Information Transport System (ITS) industry for more than 10 years. Over the years that the team has worked on ITS cabling products, it finds that new solutions could be proposed to simply the way cabling has been done. Pony Design uses computer simulations to optimize its creations, and all the technical characteristics of its products have been verified in a professional laboratory. For more information, please visit http://www.directattach.com