New New York: Compelling New Sci-Fi Novel by Irina Gajjar Branded as 'Predictive Fiction'

‘New New York: 3000 Years Later’ could be the boldest attempt yet to give readers a glimpse into the future. Calling on Irina Gajjar’s deep philosophical passion, the novel has been branded by many as ‘predictive fiction’.



Synopsis:



New New York is the hub of Planet Earth in 3000 years. We have engineered nature, mobilized artificial intelligence and prospered in a spirit of unity and harmony until rumors of aliens in other worlds cause troubles in our own. It is up to Liera, an important official, to take action. But before he can act, forces beyond his grasp intervene. Wizards, bureaucrats, politicians, lovers, aliens and robots set in motion wheels that keep turning.



Liera cannot figure himself out, let alone figure out who is friend and who is foe. Yet he must save the people of Planet Earth from themselves. What will humankind learn? What price will the heroes pay?



As the author explains, her narrative highlights an usual paradox that’s endemic within society.



“The book shows that, ultimately, the more different and the stranger things become, the more fundamentally the same they remain and the less unusual they seem,” says Gajjar, who has also written numerous successful books on Hinduism.



Continuing, “It describes Earth and humankind in the year 5000 A.D. and speculates about other beings who live in different dimensions in different environments, who differ in their appearances, who hold different values and whose customs diverge from those of humans.”



With a firm belief that her writing is an expression of the human condition, Gajjar sees Science Fiction as vehicle for exploring the outmost limits of the mind and imagination.



“I think science fiction is truly predictive fiction. Ideas about the universe have to come from some collective imagination and experience. This element sparks philosophical speculation as well as scientific study and experimentation,” she adds.



‘New New York: 3000 Years Later’, published by FriesenPress, is available now: http://amzn.to/10AreKg



About the Author

Dr. Gajjar was born in Romania, raised and educated in the U.S. and subsequently lived and traveled in many countries. She is an old school intellectual: philosopher, scholar, writer, linguist, lawyer, and teacher.



Irina is a writer of many genres from history, to philosophy, to science fiction and more. Her work earned the attention of the late great historian Dr. William McNeill and of the renowned Dr. Deepak Chopra.



Irina speaks English, Gujarati –a major language of India- Mandarin Chinese, Spanish, Portuguese, Romanian, and French. She studied Sanskrit in India for ten years in order to translate the Hindu Scripture into English directly from the original.



She graduated from the University of the Americas (then Mexico City College) Mexico, Magna cum Laude, at seventeen with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Romance Languages. Subsequently she obtained a Master of Arts degree in Spanish from Bryn Mawr College, Pennsylvania. She followed that with a Ph.D. in Ancient Indian Studies from Bombay University in India and a J.D. degree from the University of Texas at Austin.



Irina gave up a successful law practice to spend her time writing and to participate actively in the lives of her expanding family