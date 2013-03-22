New No Medical Exam Term Life Insurance Plan, Decision in About 10 Minutes

Laguna Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2013 -- New Term Life Insurance plan that can be purchased online, with no agent interaction, has now been made available through M2 Insurance.



Life insurance is an essential part of financial planning and it helps in securing the future of family members and loved ones. People are often put off from buying or applying for Life insurance plans due to the often bothersome requirement of taking a medical exam. This has now been simplified by a New No Medical Exam, Term Life Insurance plan. This plan can be purchased online and you can have an underwriting decision in as little as 10 minutes!



No Medical Exam Life Insurance plans are best suited for people who hate medical exams and need a policy in place quickly. With the advancement of online technology platforms it is now possible to have a Term Life Insurance Policy in place, if you qualify , in about 10 minutes. This new module can help people get a quote and apply online with no agent interaction. However an experienced agent is just a phone call away. This is a fast and convenient way of getting quotes and purchasing a policy.



The following is the plan overview:



- Available for ages 18 through 60

- Term lengths: 10, 15, 20, and 30 years

- Coverage Amounts: $25,000 up to $350,000

- Tobacco users can qualify

- Available in all states except New York

- Completely online application process

- Average approval times of 3 minutes

- Policy delivered electronically via email (all states except CA)

- The product is renewable at the end of the term period

- Very competitive rates. Preferred and Standard health ratings.

- Minor Health impairments are generally ok. Type 2 Diabetics, with good history of control of A1C, can be accepted. Contact us if you are unsure. 1-800-530-9134.



This plan is underwritten by one of the best Life Insurance Companies , Life Insurance Company of the Southwest , a member of the National Life Group. They are an AM Best, A rated carrier.



M2insurance is pleased to offer this great new tool for those that would like to apply, online, for a Term Life Insurance Plan.



For more information about Life Insurance with No Medical Exams contact M2 Insurance at 1-800-530-9134 or go to : Apply Today!



About M2 Insurance

An independent Life Insurance broker working from the State of Hawaii. They offer Life Insurance plans for every State in the US. No Medical Exam and Life Insurance for those with heath impairments are their primary business.



About National Life Group / Life Insurance Company of the Southwest

National Life Group is a diversified family of financial service companies that offer a comprehensive portfolio of life insurance products.



National Life Group, a Fortune 1000 company, serves 840,000 customers. Members of National Life Group employ roughly 900 employees, with most located at its home office in Montpelier, Vermont. Group companies also maintain offices in Addison, New York, and San Francisco. . Life Insurance Company of the Southwest (LSW) is a member of the National Life Group. Life of the Southwest has an AM Best rating of A, which means Excellent.



