New Non-Invasive Procedure Offered by London Clinic Produces Younger Skin

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2013 -- Pulse Light Clinic is conveniently located in Fenchurch Street, London just a short walk from the cities financial hub, Tower Hill, Monument, Bank and Aldgate tube stations. The clinic was established in 2002 and specializes in laser treatment; they have recently invested in a technology that enables them to offer a non-invasive skin tightening procedure that actually works.



The clinic believes that this new procedure offers massive advantages over traditional skin tightening solutions that either involves Botox injections or expensive surgery. They say the treatment can be a real alternative to traditional skin tightening surgery that comes with long recovery periods and undesirable side effects.



The procedure use Near Infrared (NIR) the clinic says on their website http://www.pulselightclinic.co.uk "We are now in a day and age where new technological advances are round every corner. Here at the Pulse Light Clinic we are at the for front of technology-updating our machines whenever possible, we offer our clients the best and safest treatments on the market." The latest of these treatments include the multi award winning Soprano XL.



The new procedure works without damaging the skin, it is completely pain free and safe, the clinic give this explanation of the technology "The Soprano NIR heats the inner layer of the skin, inducing the formation of collagen and forcing your body to repair damaged collagen. Thus reducing laxity and allowing a firmer younger appearance. Best results are achieved on jowles, crows feet, chin, forehead, neck and stomach."



You might be wondering if you are suitable and how you can get started with this revolutionary treatment, almost anyone over the age of 18 is suitable for this skin tightening treatment and it works on almost any skin type. Pulse Light Clinic offer a free initial consultation this enables them to tailor a course of treatments to their client’s needs.