New Novel by Kristin Kraus Merges the Horror of the Pacific War with the Riots at Attica Prison Winding Up in Modern Day New York City.

Inspired by the gritty dynamics of New York, Hell If I Know: Polaroids and Prison Riots takes readers on a journey from Bryan Donnelly's childhood through maturity, an inside view of American history over a century; it is also a heartfelt look inside a man's gentle heart.



Hell If I Know: Polaroids and Prison Riots by Kristin Kraus has two important characters, one old and one in his forties. Earlier plot action occurs in Peleliu in the Pacific during the Second World War. Robert Donnelly, the grandfather, survives active duty and returns to the U.S. physically intact, but psychologically scarred. Bryan, the grandson, grows up rough-and-tumble in the 1970’s in New York. Bryan starts his childhood living in Robert’s house. Disagreements between Robert and his daughter leave Bryan estranged from his family well into his adult years.



What follows is an engaging tale of a young man who develops from a neglected urchin into a successful social worker and professor. His desire to learn of his roots, to discover unknown biological relatives, and to help his grandfather conquer his agoraphobia results in Bryan embarking on a journey of self-discovery and real connection to loved ones.



“I have always been interested in families – what causes feuds, how they are mended (if they are) and when,” says Kristin Kraus, who recently announced the launch of Hell If I Know: Polaroids and Prison Riots. She continues, “The book, while fiction, is inspired by actual historical events experienced by soldiers, prisoners and their guards.” Hell If I Know: Polaroids and Prison Riots is a dramatic arc, a historical trip through the 20th century and a chronicle of the dissolution and eventual regrowth of a family.



Kristin will be hosting an event on Saturday, December 1 in Calgary at the Inglewood Fine Arts, celebrating the launch of her new book and new website, at www.kristinkraus.com. Media are welcome to attend.



The book will be on sale at the event, as well as through Kristin Kraus’s website, which will also launch on December 1.



About Kristin Kraus

Kristin Kraus grew up in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan and now resides in Calgary, Alberta. She is fascinated by other locales and her enthusiasm for various cultures allow her to choose unique settings for her stories and create plots incorporating rich characters. Much of her writing reveals a fondness for people as they struggle with life’s challenges. Kristin’s writing explores the dark side but likes to return to hopeful yet realistic endings.



In addition to Hell If I Know: Polaroids and Prison Riots, Kristin has a previous novel, The Oyster Garden (2009) and an anthology of short stories for adults, Monkey Sandwich Stories (2008). She wrote an excerpt for Ground Zero Theatre for their 2002 production of “Cock Tales: Mr. and Ms. Conceptions”.