New Novel from British Author Shows the Darker Side of the Modern English Countryside

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2012 -- With its excellent pacing and beautifully complex plot, Shifter is a peach of a novel. Think you know what reality is? Steven D. Jackson will convince you otherwise. Shifter is a superb debut novel that will pin you to your seat. - Cas Peace, Artesans of Albia trilogy



“I can practically hear the British accent with these characters,” says one reviewer of Shifter, by Steven D. Jackson, the new suspense thriller novel navigating the divide between reality and fantasy. Far from countryside walks and picnics in white lace, debut novel Shifter follows an innocent man hunted by government agents who want him dead. A race against time and a desperate search for the truth set against the backdrop of present day England.



So much of what we see on TV and read in books is set is New York or Los Angeles, and anything in the UK is London. But disturbing, terrible events happen to the rest of us too. John Davis is a normal guy with a normal life, until his world starts twisting and warping around him. Before he knows it, he’s on the run for his life with trained killer’s right behind him. Unfortunately for everyone, you don’t have to live in New York to find you’re the target of a government agency who wants you dead.



“It was important to me to keep the book’s decidedly English twang,” says Jackson, “though of course as soon as the story gets going the way the characters talk is very much a side issue. They’re running for their lives from an agency’s intent on destroying them because they’re perceived as dangerous. Something or someone is altering reality, rewriting it to suit themselves, and they have to be stopped.”



In Shifter, John Davis might be going insane. Or he might be reshaping reality. He isn’t sure which. When the world starts shifting around him, he is the only one who seems to notice. The changes seem harmless at first – sunny skies, a nicer apartment, new furniture – but quickly turn sinister when his best friend vanishes without a trace. In his search for the truth behind his friend’s disappearance, John uncovers a mysterious organization dedicated to hunting down those who can shift reality, and they want John dead. If John isn’t the Shifter, he needs to find out who is before the organization catches up to him and his reality unravels completely.



Shifter takes readers on a fast paced race against time as John tries to understand his shifting world and discover who he can trust and who is out to end his life. Shifter explores:



- The Organization - a secret group of people who work to protect the world from terrorists

- Shifters - those ruthlessly capable of manipulating reality to suit their own needs

- Recallers - people able to resist the changes happening around them



Shifter is written under the pseudonym Steven Jackson and is his first novel. Jackson is a lawyer in London and lives in Southampton, UK. A member of Mensa, Jackson served as the under 26 Mensa officer for the South East and describes it as a “strange experience.”



Website: htp://www.thecerberusarmchair.blogspot.com/



Shifter is available through Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Itunes, Rhemalda Publishing and you favorite book retailer. It is also available in eBook format.



Rhemalda Publishing is a small press that publishes children’s, young adult, new adult, and adult fiction and non-fiction.



Contact:

Emmaline Hoffmeister

Rhemalda Publishing

emmaline@rhemalda.com

http://www.rhemalda.com