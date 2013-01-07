New Novel Personifies Search for Unconditional Love Told Through Eyes of a Blind Dog

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2013 -- Throughout life’s journey, tribulations occur at the most unexpected points. Often testing the ties between those that love each other, not giving up is easier said than done. However, in Carol McKibben’s Luke’s Tale, the power of never giving up is illustrated from a unique and insightful perspective.



Synopsis:



Luke’s Tale is the search for unconditional love as told through the eyes of a blind dog. It follows the obstacle-riddled journey of a young couple. When Sara Colson discovers she has breast cancer and leaves her troubled boyfriend, Ashlundt Jaynes, to shield him from the pain of her disease, Luke is presented with the first of several crises he must help them resolve. The year is 2010; the place, Bell Canyon, California.



Luke, an intelligent, 89-pound yellow Labrador retriever, has an odd ability to understand human conversations and actions. As this courageous dog slowly spirals into total blindness, he becomes the catalyst for overcoming a series of life-changing events affecting his owners. Rather than just being the narrator, Luke is an active participant in showing his humans how to love without boundaries.



At the heart of Luke’s Tale is the story of two lovers and their struggle with unforeseen disillusionment to build a lasting relationship -- and the loving, furry creature who is devoted to them beyond all reason.



As the author explains, dogs can provide one of the only true examples of unconditional love.



“’I truly believe that couples today give up on their relationships because they place unrealistic ‘conditions’ on each other. But, no matter if you are sick, tired, unemployed, had a bad day or are even angry, your dog will love you. That is why I made Luke, the Dog, the narrator of this story. I want people to see what it means to stick by those they love, no matter how bad it gets,” says McKibben.



“Life is full of ups and downs”, McKibben continues, “and it’s important for people to understand how to ride through the ‘downs’ and why not placing our own expectations on others will strengthen any relationship. This may seem ‘too out there,’ but this message came to me in a dream. That and my blind dog, Luke were the inspiration for this novel.”



Critics praise McKibben for the unique viewpoint of her book’s narrative. With so much success on her hands, she refuses to lose sight of what is really important.



“I feel like I will be fulfilling a life’s goal if I can reach as many people as possible with the message of unconditional love,” she concludes.



Luke's Tale, published by Troll River Publications, is available from Amazon



About Carol McKibben

Carol writes from the heart of a dog's eyes. Often telling her stories to Labradoodles, Basset Hounds and any stray that happens by, it wasn't long before people stopped to have a listen as well. Now Carol writes for people and speaks to large audiences, dogs included.



Carol McKibben has been a principal of McKibben Consulting since 1991 and provides quality writing, editing, marketing and PR services for her clients.



In 2008, Carol began a career in freelance writing and editing under the McKibben Consulting umbrella. As well as working with authors to create book proposals and content outlines, she has edited the following books available at amazon.com:



- Reflections of a Successful Wallflower – Lessons in Business; Lessons in Life by Andrea Michaels, published by Outskirts Press, 2010



- The Price of Humans by best-selling author, J.L. Edwards, 2011



In addition to Luke’s Tale, Carol’s first book, Riding Through It – A Memoir is also available on amazon.com.