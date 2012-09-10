New Novelist Serves up Something Unique

Moses Lake, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2012 -- Amongst the vampires and the romances, the teen sagas and the steamy romps, debut author Steven D. Jackson offers something new; something different, something that questions the entire foundation of reality itself.



“We all think our reality is certain,” says Jackson, a young man from the United Kingdom, “we all think we’ll wake up tomorrow and know who, what and where we are. But what if we were wrong? Shifter is a paranormal suspense thriller that follows a man who finds his world warping and twisting around him, under assault by individuals with the power to bend it to their desires. Without warning he’s thrown into a world of uncertainty, hunted by people who want him dead. Worst of all, he doesn’t understand why.”



Shifter is a paranormal suspense thriller set in the UK, following a young man on the run for his life from deadly government agents. They want him dead because they think he’s a Shifter, an individual with the uncontrollable ability to warp and twist reality itself. They can re-write history, they can erase people, they can control the future. Sometimes they don’t know what they are, but the threat they pose is too much to ignore. They are hunted down, and the threat removed. The book follows him as he tries to figure it out, and the pace doesn’t let up for a moment.



Steven D. Jackson is a first time novelist from the United Kingdom, offering up an enticing debut story to his American readers. “It’s an honor to be debuting in America,” says Jackson, “the only time I’ve ever been was one small trip to New York, but I love the culture and the people; I’m still saving up to go back. Plus they tend to like my accent,” he adds cheekily.



In Shifter, John Davis might be going insane. Or he might be reshaping reality. He isn’t sure which. When the world starts shifting around him, he is the only one who seems to notice. The changes seem harmless at first – sunny skies, a nicer apartment, new furniture – but quickly turn sinister when his best friend vanishes without a trace. In his search for the truth behind his friend’s disappearance, John uncovers a mysterious organization dedicated to hunting down those who can shift reality, and they want John dead. If John isn’t the Shifter, he needs to find out who is before the organization catches up to him and his reality unravels completely.



Shifter takes readers on a fast paced race against time as John tries to understand his shifting world and discover who he can trust and who is out to end his life. Shifter explores:



The Organization - a secret group of people who work to protect the world from terrorists

Shifters - those ruthlessly capable of manipulating reality to suit their own needs

Recallers - people able to resist the changes happening around them



Shifter is written under the pseudonym Steven Jackson and is his first novel. Jackson is a lawyer in London and lives in Southampton, UK. A member of Mensa, Jackson served as the under 26 Mensa officer for the South East and describes it as a “strange experience.”



Website: http://www.thecerberusarmchair.blogspot.com/



Shifter is available through Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Itunes, Rhemalda Publishing and you favorite book retailer. It is also available in eBook format.



