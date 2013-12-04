New Office Location for Psychotherapy Practice in San Diego

Gaithersburg, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2013 -- San Diego Psychologist, Yvonne Love, PsyD, is pleased to announce the relocation of her office to the Hillcrest Wellness Center, San Diego, CA.



The move will allow Doctor Yvonne Love to provide a safe and private space for tailored psychotherapy support for adults in the San Diego area. Specializing in post trauma recovery, wellness and stress management, Dr Love gives her patients the tools to enjoy life once again. Services to the public in San Diego include psychological assessment, solution-focused, cognitive behavioral and wellness therapies. Of high importance, the relocation is driven by Doctor Love’s desire to dedicate her practice to helping sexual abuse and assault victims in Hillcrest and nearby San Diego areas.



About Dr. Yvonne Love

Dr. Yvonne Love is a Licensed Clinical Psychologist within the State of California. With a doctorate in Clinical Psychology and a post-doctoral Masters degree in Clinical Psychopharmacology, Dr. Love has been helping people since 2000 and for the past 15 years has treated adults with Post-Traumatic Stress, Anxiety, Depression, ADHD and Panic Disorder. Her varied experience ranges from serious psychiatric disorders to training and education within Latino populations (fluent Spanish speaker); as well as expertise related to work injuries, medical-legal evaluations, disability issues and personal injury cases.



For more information or a consultation – CONTACT

Dr. Yvonne Love

Lovepsychologyinc.com

Contact: 559 250 5646 (business hours 8am – 5pm, Mon - Fri)

Dr. Love also offers consultation services throughout California.