New Office Location Supports Saber Solutions Projected Growth

Charlotte, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2012 -- As a leading developer of cloud-based applications, Saber Solutions has announced the relocation their company headquarters to 3201 International Airport Drive, Suite 100. The new location provides the company with an additional 4,500 square feet of office space and comfortably houses their Charlotte-based staff.



The expansion also includes a state-of the-art training center, where the company will host and conduct CRM training courses. The room is equipped to accommodate up to 18 students and provides each learner with brand new, cutting-edge technology. As the training classes are tailored to be completely interactive and to reinforce hands on learning, Saber felt a substantial investment in technology was crucial to its success.



“2012 has been an exciting year for us,” commented John Stewart, CEO of Saber Solutions. “A rapid increase in new business prompted the opening of our Atlanta office earlier this year, and the need for a larger headquarters here in Charlotte. The ability to enhance the professional development of our clients compelled us to include a new state-of-the-art training center in our larger space. This expansion will allow Saber to continue to grow and develop not only our employees but our clients as well.”



In addition, the new facility incorporates several green initiatives as part of Saber’s efforts to reduce overall costs and the company’s carbon footprint.



About Saber Solutions, Inc.

As a pioneer in the design, development and delivery of cost effective cloud-based applications, Saber Solutions addresses the many scalability challenges experienced by small and medium-sized businesses. Through the detailed analysis and understanding of our clients’ current business processes, our expert developers collaborate with employees to identify enhancement opportunities and create custom solutions. Whether companies are looking to solve complex issues or everyday problems, our expansive product and service portfolio offers clients a range of relevant options. Our dedicated support team remains available to guide and enrich client experiences throughout the lifespan of a project. By upholding our service commitment long after a project’s completion, we reinforce the knowledge and ability of our clients with innovative resources.



