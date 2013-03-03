New Online 3D Game Lets Anyone Create a Football Team and Become the World's Best Football Manager

Warsaw, Poland -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2013 -- Sokker Manager is a new 3D online game that lets players test their skills when it comes to running a football team and challenges them to become a great football manager. Football, or Soccer for US players, is the world’s most popular sport and billions of fans think they could run their favorite team much more effectively that the current manager. The developers of Sokker Manager are giving them the chance to do just that.



For those who are ready to play Sokker Manager and test their skills to determine if they can be a successful football manager getting started is very easy. Players simply register a team, stand for election as football manager and then navigate their team through league play. During play, manager will be able to train their teams, trade players and play league matches against other players. The game has state-of-the-art features and for players it’s like being inside the stadium with real players and real fans. The pressure is on to be the most effective football manager in the league and the game puts every skill a player has to the test.



What users are talking about is the addition of new 3D features that make the game as realistic as possible. The game developers have added a new 3D match viewer that was developed in Adobe Flash and uses 3D functionality implemented in Adobe Flash Player 11. These new 3D features allow for new camera angles and heights, different shirt types, a clear view of football player faces and hairstyles, the addition of a realistic stadium graphic complete with active fans who have come to watch the match, the ability to modify pitch size and even different grass types and grass mows. There truly is no more realistic game on the market.



What’s drawing players to Sokker Manager is the attention to detail the developers of the game have included in every aspect of the game. For example, the digital soccer players seen on the screen can be programmed with different weights and heights. These digital statistics affect the way various players move across the field with players that are too light or two heavy speeding up more slowly and heavier players tiring more quickly. Player weight will even fluctuate depending on the various training activities.



Those who want to learn more about Sokker Manager and its unique features can visit the game’s website at www.sokker.org. Once at the website, visitors will even be able to watch a game demo match to see just how innovative this new game is.



