New Online and Journaling Website Promotes Art for Healing

Boulder, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2013 -- The Creative Me, a website designed to allow visitors to participate in online drawing program and journaling, has been launched to promote art as a way for healing and self expression. Founded by Brette Petway, the site also features soothing music composed by sound healing expert Kimba Arem. The images created by members will be shared around the Web to inspire people to express themselves and heal using various forms of art.



Created to uplift people through art, the site offers interactive tools for drawing and journaling. For every entry, Petway will donate 10 cents to Compassion International’s program to rescue babies and mothers around the world. The interactive page for drawing and journaling includes an electronic pallet and brushes to easily produce pictures on screen, plus a text field for writing one’s thoughts before submitting their entries.



Creative pieces can be saved and viewed. Users also have the option to share them on social media sites, create real art, or make greeting cards or other creations. By joining The Creative Me mailing list, subscribers can receive creative inspirations via email. To gain more insight into creative expression, the website’s blog focuses on how creative expression has an impact on stress, mood, and healing.



Visit The Creative Me to experience how drawing and journaling can be healing and a benefit personal well-being, or view an archive of inspirational art. More information is available at http://www.thecreativeme.com/



About The Creative Me

The Creative Me is a website promoting the healing power of art, and provides drawing and journaling tools for participants to express themselves and share their work. It was founded by artist Brette Petway, an entrepreneur in education and ecology and promoter of creativity and expression. Petway founded the creative me, llc, in 2006.



Contact

Kathy Mason at Kathy@mason-works.com